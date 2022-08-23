(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Republican governors from about a dozen other states are issuing a joint statement to keep schools open. The governors oppose proposed efforts that would disrupt the school year. The statement said, “Interruptions in schooling put an undue strain on families and negatively affect a student’s emotional and educational development.” It went on to say that schools should remain open, and parents should be allowed to make the best decision for their children.

