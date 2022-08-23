Read full article on original website
Mid-Utah Radio Sports Network Schools Compete At UIAAA Cross Country Meet Saturday
SPANISH FORK, Utah-Saturday, several Mid-Utah Radio Sports Network schools competed at the UIAAA Invitational at Spanish Fork Sports Park. The boys’ team championship was won by Mountain View as the Bruins posted a score of 85. The top 5 finishers are as follows:. Mountain View 85. Orem 93. Corner...
Gov. Cox, Colleagues Aim To Keep Schools Open
(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Republican governors from about a dozen other states are issuing a joint statement to keep schools open. The governors oppose proposed efforts that would disrupt the school year. The statement said, “Interruptions in schooling put an undue strain on families and negatively affect a student’s emotional and educational development.” It went on to say that schools should remain open, and parents should be allowed to make the best decision for their children.
