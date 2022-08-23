Read full article on original website
Rep. Adrian Smith stops in Beatrice, tours food pantry
BEATRICE - A southeast Nebraska food pantry gave a tour to an elected official on Thursday evening. Rep. Adrian Smith stopped in Beatrice and was given a tour of the community food pantry. Smith met with Karen Mains, the head of the pantry. Smith says making stops such as these are part of his routine when not in session.
Summer attendance at Big Blue Aquatic Park topped 18,000
BEATRICE – This summer’s season at the Big Blue Aquatic Park in Beatrice turned out to be a good one, from an attendance standpoint. "The total admissions throughout the pool season was 18,233." Mayor Stan Wirth says there were over 400 season passes sold for the season. "That...
New Gage County Tourism Director hired
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce now has a new tourism director to work alongside with. Megan Bartz has been hired as the new Gage County Tourism Coordinator. She is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate in marketing and management. Bartz fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Kristen Jensen, who took a new job with the Beatrice Campus of Southeast Community College.
$10 million security upgrade at Omaha arena 'progressing quickly'
After three years of COVID delays, security barriers at Omaha’s Convention Center and Arena are finally heading for the finish line. The 10-million-dollar project is aimed at keeping cars and trucks away from pedestrians by erecting permanent barriers, known as bollards, in front of the CHI Health Arena in downtown Omaha.
Public health district shifting from Covid crisis mode, to other health issues
BEATRICE – The head of a public health agency that serves southeast Nebraska says her staff is welcoming a return to focusing efforts on something other than Covid-19. Although the pandemic remains with new variants of the coronavirus and development of additional booster vaccines, Kim Showalter of Public Health Solutions says it’s different from the days when the district focused primarily on risk dials and the changing federal guidance for dealing with the coronavirus.
Julie A. Diller
Julie A. Diller, 63 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday evening, August 22, 2022 at the Beatrice Health and Rehab Center following a courageous battle with a genetic lung disease. She was born on July 19, 1959 in Beatrice to Ronald and Carlyn (Jordening) Koenig. Julie obtained an Associated Degree at the Lincoln School of Commerce and had been employed at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office for over 20 years. Julie and Randy Diller were married in 1982 and later divorced but remained very close friends. She had been a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice and enjoyed working, reading, baking, and supporting Kelly at her sporting events and activities.
Kearney holds off Lincoln East 14-6
LINCOLN - The Kearney Bearcats have started off the season on a winning note. Kearney defeated Lincoln East 14-6 at Seacrest Field on Thursday night. Kearney got on the board first thanks to a 5 yard connection between Treyven Beckman and Zander Reuling to take a 7-0 lead into halftime.
10 more road-watching cameras in Metro a no-go
Plans for more cameras in the Metro, reading license plates, have been scuttled. As we’ve been telling you the Douglas County Sheriff’s office which has 15 of the cameras just outside Omaha, wanted to add 10 more within the city limits. The sheriff said the cameras were to...
Gage County to end countywide sales tax, finish paying huge civil rights judgment
BEATRICE – With payoff of a huge federal civil rights judgment on the horizon, Gage County residents will see taxes going down, on two fronts. The Gage County Board Wednesday approved a resolution that will end collection of a half-cent countywide sales tax as of January 1st……and the newly proposed budget could drop the county’s tax rate from 50-cents, to about 45-point-one cents. The 50-cent levy was a requirement in state law allowing the county to enact the half-cent sales tax to pay off the so-called Beatrice Six civil rights judgment.
Street crews keeping busy with Beatrice repair projects
BEATRICE – Beatrice City Street crews are plenty busy as summer heads to fall, doing repair work on various streets or replacing sections of asphalt. One area in the downtown district is among the latest spots to get some attention. The eastbound lane of Court Street is closed for work this week, with traffic able to flow in both directions by using the middle turn lane for eastbound travel.
Huskers land commitment from prized recruit Lenhardt
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska scored a big commitment from a prized defender on Thursday. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt, a New Jersey native who plays high school football at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his intentions to join the Huskers. The class of 2023 recruit chose Nebraska over fellow Big...
Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire and Rescue said there's extensive damage to about half of a northwest Lincoln home that caught fire late Monday night. The call came in just after 11:00 p.m. for a house on fire near northwest 3rd Street and northwest Tudor Lane in the Highlands neighborhood.
Lincoln man allegedly uses gun to threaten people
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was lodged in jail by the Lincoln Police Department after reports of him threatening people with a handgun. LPD said police were dispatched to the area of the City Mission, 110 Q Street, Thursday at 12:30 a.m. Officers said they interviewed people and identified 24-year-old...
Car hits bull on Highway 2
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was called to Highway 2 east of the weigh station around 4:17 a.m. on Thursday where a bull had been hit by a car. There was airbag deployment in the Otoe County-plated car, but the driver was able to walk away with suspected minor injuries.
Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
Lincoln fight results in a stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a fight where a man was stabbed. LPD said police were dispatched to an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. that reportedly involved six to seven people. A man allegedly had a knife during the altercation as well.
Sheriff identifies homeless man found in Otoe County
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a homeless man who was discovered in rural northwest Otoe County as 30-year-old, William Klingenfuss of Manteca, Calif. Deputies were dispatched last Friday evening to an acreage where Klingenfuss was found deceased in a pickup...
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
LPD: Man cited for driving with suspended license
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department cited and lodged a man in jail for multiple offenses. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators saw 25-year-old Theodore Sachtleben driving a vehicle in the area of 30th and Capital Parkway on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Officers said they knew Sachtleben had a...
Sentencing delayed after Casey's car heist
AUBURN – Nemaha County Attorney Louie Ligouri has filed a felony failure to appear charge against 28-year-old Karlee Antonson, who is listed as homeless. Court records say Antonson failed to appear Aug. 10 for sentencing. She was arrested after stealing a Chevrolet Impala from the parking lot of Casey’s in Auburn while the owner was in the store.
