ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Do 30-day fitness challenges actually work?

By Jamie Kahn
LiveScience
LiveScience
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oybrm_0hS8ikNz00
(Image credit: Getty)

The 30-day fitness challenge has been around since the dawn of the Internet age, but there’s still no consensus as to whether or not it’s an effective training tool. This is partly due to the range of different workout plans that fall under the 30-day-challenge umbrella, which range from isolated exercises of specific muscle groups (like plank exercises (opens in new tab)) to full-body workouts that switch gears daily.

We chatted with an expert kinesiologist about the trend, who suggested that while you can achieve general fitness improvements in this time period, you might not see dramatic visual results. Any physical improvements you do see will depend on your body chemistry, baseline fitness regimen, and, of course, the exercises themselves.

If you want to make a sustainable change to your fitness levels you need to work out regularly. You could try hitting the gym more frequently or sweating it out at home on one of the best exercise bikes. (opens in new tab) But if you're about to launch into a 30-day challenge, here's what you can expect to achieve.

Short-term benefits

Here’s the good news: you may well see some improvements in your overall fitness after participating in a 30 day challenge.

Marcus Lawrence, PhD, CSCS, and assistant professor at Southern Utah University’s department of kinesiology and outdoor recreation, told Live Science, “For general health related fitness goals of improving cardiorespiratory fitness, musculoskeletal fitness, or body composition, we generally find 3 to 5 weeks are needed for individuals to see some changes.”

Marcus Lawrence is currently an assistant professor at Southern Utah University in the Department of Kinesiology and Outdoor Recreation. He did his undergraduate work at California State University Monterey Bay, his Master's work at Appalachian State University, and his Doctoral work at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and his Postdoctoral work at Colorado State University and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

This means that a 30-day fitness challenge could help you get a jumpstart on some of your health-related goals. But Lawrence also cautions that the timeframe for achieving different fitness goals can vary—it can take several months of hard work to build up visible muscle, for example. Factors like the type of exercise you're doing, along with the frequency and intensity of workouts, can also have an impact on the timeframe for achieving results.

That said, exercise can impact your body and mind pretty immediately, even after just one workout. “There are immediate effects that happen to the human body following a single session of exercise, including, but not limited to, improved cognition, reduced anxiety and risk of depression, reduced post exercise blood pressure, as well as being a sleep aid,” says Lawrence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oh6LV_0hS8ikNz00
(Image credit: Getty)

Bear in mind that noticeable physical changes are almost always a result of a long-term, sustainable exercise routine. A 2015 study from Social Psychological and Personality Science (opens in new tab) shows that in order for weight loss to be apparent to others, it takes around a 2.93 change in BMI, specifically when it comes to the face.

Long-term benefits

The big question—and perhaps the most important one—is whether fitness challenges like this can have a positive and lasting impact on your overall health. Could the short-term challenge lead to long-term changes?

Despite the persistent rumor that it takes 21 days to build a habit, a 2009 study in the European Journal of Social Psychology (opens in new tab) found that it actually takes anywhere between 18 and 254 days to form a new habit. So, while 30 days might be enough for some, it might not cut it for everybody.

Lawrence backs this up: “There is some evidence that 30 days is a good starting point for individuals to get ingrained into an exercise routine to buy into their behavior change needed for health. Once individuals get over the initial hump that was preventing them from changing, hopefully they can maintain that change for the long-term. The ultimate goal needs to be long-term, not short term, but these fitness challenges could certainly provide the starting point for someone to make long-lasting changes for their health.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKjVQ_0hS8ikNz00
(Image credit: Getty)

If you do manage to complete the 30-day challenge without skipping a day, there could still be other environmental factors that make it harder for you to continue your new routine.

Lawrence says: “There is certainly evidence for genetics and environmental factors playing a role in fitness changes to any program...Environment can include things like access to healthy, nutritious foods, clean air and water, and also access to safe spaces where physical activity can be performed. And, regardless of genetics and environment, every person is unique and not all programs will work for every person.

“Also, people have differing starting levels of fitness, differing levels of intensity they can tolerate, and differing anatomy or past injuries that adds to each person needing an individualized plan. No one should follow a ‘cookie cutter’ or ‘one-size-fits-all’ fitness program and expect to get the same results as everyone else.”

Should you try a 30-day fitness challenge?

If one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to fitness, does that mean these 30-day challenges are all a wash? Well, no. The bottom line is that anything is better than no movement at all, and adding something onto your existing fitness routine will at best surprise you with effective results, but at worst be harmless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibPIW_0hS8ikNz00
(Image credit: Getty)

“Along with proper nutrition, meeting the aerobic and resistance exercise physical activity recommendations, no matter how one does it, including fitness challenges, helps to prevent chronic diseases,” says Lawrence.

30-day fitness challenges aren’t quick fixes that will get you shredded overnight. But if you go about it with a healthy mindset—as with formulating any fitness regimen—the format can provide an opportunity for you to introduce new movement into your routine and work towards reaching your personal fitness goals.

This article is not meant to offer medical advice and readers should consult their doctor or healthcare professional before adopting any diet or exercise regime.

Comments / 2

Beast Mode
1d ago

yes if you commit to the 30 days. it's not only physical it's a mental. definitely more mental. especially if your getting sore. to keep pushing yourself it's very beneficial. especially the days you just want to take a day off. you get through that and you feel accomplished in a sense like you can do it. because you can. it's definitely worth it.

Reply
3
Related
boxrox.com

Bulgarian Split Squat: How to Do It, Muscles Worked, Benefits and Workouts

The Bulgarian Split Squat is one slightly obscure yet highly underrated fitness exercise. For those who know it, it can be regarded as the king of single-leg exercises for its ability to build control, balance, power, and strength. What is the Bulgarian Split Squat?. The Bulgarian Split Squat is a...
WORKOUTS
Muscle And Fitness

These 3 Adductor Exercises Will Help Strengthen Your Leg Day Routine

The quads, hamstrings, and glute muscles should be the focus of your leg training because training them will give you the most bang for your exercise buck. But there is one muscle group that is neglected from the usual leg day workout; the adductor muscles. Adductor exercises are often overlooked when it comes to the normal lower body workout routine but as many professional lifters will tell you when your adductor muscles become sore or tight, they will make their presence felt.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Dumbbell Pullover: How to Do It, Muscles Worked, Benefits and Workouts

The dumbbell pullover is a classic bodybuilding exercise that works your chest and back primarily. It is a pushing movement performed with a dumbbell – although barbell variations do exist – and, done right, the exercise hits everything from the bottom of your pecs to your abs, lats and triceps.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiorespiratory Fitness#Nutrition#Colorado State University#Lifehacks#Cscs#Live Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
DIETS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!

There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
shefinds

3 Fruits To Eat Every Morning For Better Brain Health Over 50

Having a healthy brain is probably one of the most common concerns you can have as you get older. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “The brain is a complex organ that controls thought, memory, emotion, touch, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, hunger and every process that regulates our body.” Just like the heart and other organs, it is essential for it to be taken cared of. The kind of lifestyle that you live, and what you eat in particular matters a lot because it can greatly affect how your brain functions.
NUTRITION
LiveScience

LiveScience

90K+
Followers
6K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy