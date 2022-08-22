On Tuesday, Aug. 2, State Representative Allison Tant held a special event at Four Freedoms Park, in Madison. Tant, whose opponent in the State House District Nine race has withdrawn, was pleased to have the occasion to show her appreciation for the people of Madison County. Recent redistricting brought Madison County into Tant's district, and she has spent considerable time getting to know the issues that concern residents. In her welcoming statement, Tant stated that "Madison has won my heart." She expressed great appreciation for the work that many local organizations have done to improve the community.

