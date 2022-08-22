Read full article on original website
famunews.com
FAMU To Unveil Plaque to Honor 57 Original Law School Graduates
ORLANDO, Fla – Florida A&M University will unveil a plaque honoring the 57 original College of Law graduates at 2 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022. The unveiling will take place on the north end of the Coleman Library building on the Tallahassee campus, home of the original law school, which operated from 1951 until 1968. Among the graduates of the original law school are former judges, a former U.S. congressman, a former Florida Secretary of State, a former state senator, and other dignitaries. Former state Senator Arthenia Joyner is one the last surviving original graduates.
fsu.edu
Notice Regarding Upcoming 403(b) Changes
This message to all faculty and staff has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. Florida State University and the Office of Human Resources are committed to providing our employees with competitive retirement benefits. We retained CAPTRUST as an independent retirement plan consultant to assist with maintaining compliance with industry and regulatory requirements while identifying ways to modernize our 403(b) Plan.
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commission Candidate David O’Keefe Headed to General Election in District 5
David O’Keefe, Leon County Commission candidate for District 5, finished ahead of his three opponents after the votes were tallied from Tuesday’s primary election with 27.4% of the vote. O’Keefe will face Paula DeBoles-Johnson, who finished with 26.0% of the vote. Candidates Dustin Rivest (23.9%) and Jay...
wtxl.com
Beal joins Florida A&M University athletics broadcast network
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday that Melvin Beal is the new play-by-play analyst and coaches show host for Rattler athletics on the university's media platforms. Beal will assume the role of play-by-play analyst from Michael Thomas. According to the Strong & Jones Funeral Home in...
A vacancy in the commission and the hearts of the community
A vacancy in the commission and in the hearts of Fort Braden Families. The death of Jimbo Jackson leaves an opening for the Leon County Commission District 2 position.
Community Co-op Market to begin edible lecture series in September
Community Co-op Market is set to launch its free "edible" lecture series on September 1, allowing community members to enjoy food samples as they discuss food production topics.
Incumbents on pace for re-election in Leon Co.; multiple runoffs coming in Nov.
Several city of Tallahassee, a Leon County commissioner and a Leon County School Board representative are on track to secure re-election
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County School Board Elections: What’s Next?
There were a total of six candidates running for two seats on the Leon County School Board in two districts that span the Northeast part of Leon County. After Tuesday’s results, there are now two candidates vying for one seat. Incumbent Alva Striplin was able to avoid a runoff...
WCTV
Leon Co. Commissioner Nick Maddox to face Josh Johnson in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent Nick Maddox will face Josh Johnson in November as he seeks another term as Leon County Commissioner. Maddox won about 43% of the vote. Johnson was at 30%, with Rudy Ferguson, Sr. at about 16%, and Dominique Zumbo just under 10%. ”The school teacher, just...
New shopping, dining options taking shape in Tallahassee's Market Square
ABC 27 got an inside look at what’s being built at the Market Square Shopping Center and how it’s driving economic growth Tallahassee.
floridapolitics.com
Gallop Franklin wins Democratic nomination for HD 8
The seat opened up when Rep. Ramon Alexander announced he would not seek re-election. Gallop Franklin edged out his opponents Hubert Brown, Gregory James and Marie Rattigan capturing 30.32% of the vote in the Democratic Primary. He faces Republican Curt Bender in the General Election. “I’m definitely elated and excited...
WJHG-TV
Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat
David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location
VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
greenepublishing.com
Tant shows Madison County some love
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, State Representative Allison Tant held a special event at Four Freedoms Park, in Madison. Tant, whose opponent in the State House District Nine race has withdrawn, was pleased to have the occasion to show her appreciation for the people of Madison County. Recent redistricting brought Madison County into Tant's district, and she has spent considerable time getting to know the issues that concern residents. In her welcoming statement, Tant stated that "Madison has won my heart." She expressed great appreciation for the work that many local organizations have done to improve the community.
Crosswalk plans for Velda Dairy Rd. offer parents relief
County and city leaders are working to improve safety on the busy road near Desoto Trails Elementary School.
WCTV
Matlow, Bellamy gear up for City Commission seat election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow faces off against challenger David Bellamy as voters head to the polls Tuesday. Matlow said his objective is to reject the status quo in City Hall and wants to continue tackling the issues of poverty, crime, protecting the environment and sound economic investments.
Tallahassee, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Madison County HS football team will have a game with Rickards High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Lincoln vs. Godby
It is week number one of the season for high school football teams in the state of Florida, and what better way to kick things off than a battle of two legendary Leon County programs?
