ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
famunews.com

FAMU To Unveil Plaque to Honor 57 Original Law School Graduates

ORLANDO, Fla – Florida A&M University will unveil a plaque honoring the 57 original College of Law graduates at 2 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022. The unveiling will take place on the north end of the Coleman Library building on the Tallahassee campus, home of the original law school, which operated from 1951 until 1968. Among the graduates of the original law school are former judges, a former U.S. congressman, a former Florida Secretary of State, a former state senator, and other dignitaries. Former state Senator Arthenia Joyner is one the last surviving original graduates.
ORLANDO, FL
fsu.edu

Notice Regarding Upcoming 403(b) Changes

This message to all faculty and staff has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. Florida State University and the Office of Human Resources are committed to providing our employees with competitive retirement benefits. We retained CAPTRUST as an independent retirement plan consultant to assist with maintaining compliance with industry and regulatory requirements while identifying ways to modernize our 403(b) Plan.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Education
wtxl.com

Beal joins Florida A&M University athletics broadcast network

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday that Melvin Beal is the new play-by-play analyst and coaches show host for Rattler athletics on the university's media platforms. Beal will assume the role of play-by-play analyst from Michael Thomas. According to the Strong & Jones Funeral Home in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcc#Stanford University
tallahasseereports.com

Leon County School Board Elections: What’s Next?

There were a total of six candidates running for two seats on the Leon County School Board in two districts that span the Northeast part of Leon County. After Tuesday’s results, there are now two candidates vying for one seat. Incumbent Alva Striplin was able to avoid a runoff...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Commissioner Nick Maddox to face Josh Johnson in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent Nick Maddox will face Josh Johnson in November as he seeks another term as Leon County Commissioner. Maddox won about 43% of the vote. Johnson was at 30%, with Rudy Ferguson, Sr. at about 16%, and Dominique Zumbo just under 10%. ”The school teacher, just...
LEON COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gallop Franklin wins Democratic nomination for HD 8

The seat opened up when Rep. Ramon Alexander announced he would not seek re-election. Gallop Franklin edged out his opponents Hubert Brown, Gregory James and Marie Rattigan capturing 30.32% of the vote in the Democratic Primary. He faces Republican Curt Bender in the General Election. “I’m definitely elated and excited...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WJHG-TV

Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
BAY COUNTY, FL
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat

David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location

VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
THOMASVILLE, GA
greenepublishing.com

Tant shows Madison County some love

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, State Representative Allison Tant held a special event at Four Freedoms Park, in Madison. Tant, whose opponent in the State House District Nine race has withdrawn, was pleased to have the occasion to show her appreciation for the people of Madison County. Recent redistricting brought Madison County into Tant's district, and she has spent considerable time getting to know the issues that concern residents. In her welcoming statement, Tant stated that "Madison has won my heart." She expressed great appreciation for the work that many local organizations have done to improve the community.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Matlow, Bellamy gear up for City Commission seat election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow faces off against challenger David Bellamy as voters head to the polls Tuesday. Matlow said his objective is to reject the status quo in City Hall and wants to continue tackling the issues of poverty, crime, protecting the environment and sound economic investments.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy