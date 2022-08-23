Indie-folk heavyweight Sam Beam, better known by his stage moniker Iron & Wine, has put his own spin on four songs penned by celebrated singer-songwriter Lori McKenna. Recorded at Memphis' historic Sam Phillips Studios with production from Matt Ross-Spang, Iron & Wine’s new EP Lori came to life in March 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions began to decrease across the country. He recruited Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the innovative indie-pop outfit Finom to help reimagine his favorite cuts from McKenna's lengthy songbook.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO