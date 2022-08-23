ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Arctic Monkeys announce their seventh studio album, ‘The Car’

Arctic Monkeys have announced their highly-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘The Car’ – find all the details below. The Sheffield band will release the 10-track record on Friday, October 21 via Domino. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. ‘The Car’ was produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley...
Q 105.7

September 2022 New Music Releases

The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
The Boot

Iron & Wine Reimagines Lori McKenna’s ‘That’s How You Know’ Ahead of New Covers EP [LISTEN]

Indie-folk heavyweight Sam Beam, better known by his stage moniker Iron & Wine, has put his own spin on four songs penned by celebrated singer-songwriter Lori McKenna. Recorded at Memphis' historic Sam Phillips Studios with production from Matt Ross-Spang, Iron & Wine’s new EP Lori came to life in March 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions began to decrease across the country. He recruited Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the innovative indie-pop outfit Finom to help reimagine his favorite cuts from McKenna's lengthy songbook.
Loudwire

Pantera Announce Four Reunion Shows at 2022 Festivals

The much discussed Pantera outing with Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and special guests Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will officially hit the stage in December. That's because the foursome will be rocking three of the five scheduled Knotfests that are taking part in South America that month. Update: Pantera have...
blueridgeoutdoors

Top Tunes in August

Our Favorite New Music from the Blue Ridge and Beyond. EVERY MONTH OUR EDITORS CURATE a playlist of new music, mainly focusing on independent artists from the South.In August we’re highlighting new tunes from Marcus King, Trampled by Turtles, and a duet featuring Willie Nelson and his son Micah (AKA Particle Kid).
Ultimate Classic Rock

Michael Monroe Revisits ‘Hammersmith Palais’ on Demolition 23. Reissue: Exclusive Premiere

Michael Monroe has been a consummate workaholic ever since his early days fronting Finnish glam-punk band Hanoi Rocks as a fresh-faced twentysomething. The singer launched a solo career in the mid-'80s and subsequently collaborated with several rock 'n' roll heavy hitters, including Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt.
