NME
Arctic Monkeys announce their seventh studio album, ‘The Car’
Arctic Monkeys have announced their highly-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘The Car’ – find all the details below. The Sheffield band will release the 10-track record on Friday, October 21 via Domino. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. ‘The Car’ was produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley...
Lee Fields Announces New Album Sentimental Fool, Shares New Song: Listen
Soul legend Lee Fields has announced his first new album in three years. It’s titled Sentimental Fool and it’s out October 28 via Daptone, marking it his full-length debut on the label. Today, he’s shared the title track along with a music video directed by Andrew Anderson. Check it out below.
Muse announce summer 2023 UK tour dates
Muse will take their Will Of The People tour on the road in the UK in May and June 2023
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Iron & Wine Reimagines Lori McKenna’s ‘That’s How You Know’ Ahead of New Covers EP [LISTEN]
Indie-folk heavyweight Sam Beam, better known by his stage moniker Iron & Wine, has put his own spin on four songs penned by celebrated singer-songwriter Lori McKenna. Recorded at Memphis' historic Sam Phillips Studios with production from Matt Ross-Spang, Iron & Wine’s new EP Lori came to life in March 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions began to decrease across the country. He recruited Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the innovative indie-pop outfit Finom to help reimagine his favorite cuts from McKenna's lengthy songbook.
Pantera Announce Four Reunion Shows at 2022 Festivals
The much discussed Pantera outing with Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and special guests Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will officially hit the stage in December. That's because the foursome will be rocking three of the five scheduled Knotfests that are taking part in South America that month. Update: Pantera have...
NME
Noah Cyrus teams up with Ben Gibbard on “conversational” new ballad, ‘Every Beginning Ends’
Noah Cyrus has teamed up with Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on a collaborative new single, ‘Every Beginning Ends’ – listen below. The song will appear on Cyrus’ debut studio album ‘The Hardest Part’, which is due for release on September 16 via Records/Columbia.
NME
Pantera to play first comeback shows at South American Knotfest events, Heaven & Hell in Mexico
The first four dates of Pantera’s reunion tour have been announced, with the groove-metal pioneers’ first shows in more than two decades set to go down at festivals this December. The first of those festivals will be Heaven & Hell in Mexico, where alongside Scorpions, Pantera will co-headline...
Top Tunes in August
Our Favorite New Music from the Blue Ridge and Beyond. EVERY MONTH OUR EDITORS CURATE a playlist of new music, mainly focusing on independent artists from the South.In August we’re highlighting new tunes from Marcus King, Trampled by Turtles, and a duet featuring Willie Nelson and his son Micah (AKA Particle Kid).
Michael Monroe Revisits ‘Hammersmith Palais’ on Demolition 23. Reissue: Exclusive Premiere
Michael Monroe has been a consummate workaholic ever since his early days fronting Finnish glam-punk band Hanoi Rocks as a fresh-faced twentysomething. The singer launched a solo career in the mid-'80s and subsequently collaborated with several rock 'n' roll heavy hitters, including Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt.
Watch spectacular footage from Rammstein's first North American Stadium Tour show
You want fire? You got it! Rammstein's long-awaited, much delayed stadium tour has finally arrived in North America. Rammstein's stadium tour has finally arrived in North America. The band played the first of a dozen scheduled shows on Sunday night (August 21), at the Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, QC, Canada.
