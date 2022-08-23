Read full article on original website
Vibes Again Beat Raptors In Knockout Round Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-The Rocky Mountain Vibes outlasted Ogden 7-6 Saturday in Pioneer League play at UCHealth Park. For the second consecutive evening, the Vibes prevailed in the knockout round. Ethan Lopez homered in victory for Rocky Mountain and Armando Valle posted three strikeouts in five innings of play in the...
Bees Down Rainiers Friday
SALT LAKE CITY-Steven Duggar homered and the Salt Lake Bees downed Tacoma 4-3 Friday in Pacific Coast League play at Smith’s Ballpark. Cesar Valdez posted four strikeouts in six innings of work for the Bees to earn the win on the mound. Valdez is 8-5 on the season for Salt Lake.
Rainiers Down Bees Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY-Brian O’Keefe and Jonathan Villar each homered as the Tacoma Rainiers downed Salt Lake 10-4 Saturday in Pacific Coast League play at Smith’s Ballpark. Chris Mazza earned the win on the mound for the Rainiers as he improved to 4-3 on the season. Chad Wallach, Michael...
