Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. mental health hospital bed shortage a factor in violence against workers
TOPEKA — A patient in mental health crisis undergoing treatment at the overcrowded Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita brutally attacked a nurse checking his vital signs. “He comes off the bed and grabs her neck and he is intent on squeezing the life out of her,” said...
FCC: Another $42M for emergency broadband connectivity
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today announced it is committing nearly $42 million in two new funding rounds through the Emergency Connectivity Program, which provides digital services for students in communities across the country. Today’s funding commitments support applications from all three application windows, benefiting approximately 100,000 students, including students in Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.
Police investigate post office delivery scam in Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in many areas of the state are investigating reports of a post office scam. According to the Garden City Police Department, citizens are receiving text and email notifications claiming to be from the United State's Postal Service stating they are having issues with the customer's delivery address and request your personal information to have your package(s) redelivered.
Missouri teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes UTV
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5:3op.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Amy N. Hawk, 54, Cowgill, was northbound on Route B one mile south of Cowgill. The Chevy crossed the center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proposed tax cut gets backing of area Missouri lawmakers
Area legislators back Governor Mike Parson’s call to cut the state income tax and say the state budget can handle the $700 million price tag. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in Jefferson City the day after Labor Day and a week before the annual veto session. State...
Missouri man dead, 2 teens injured after head-on crash
POLK COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 7a.m. Wednesday in Polk County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford F150 driven by a 16-year-old boy from Bolivar was eastbound on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar. The pickup crossed the center line...
Governor Parson touts tax cuts, ag tax credit plan during visit to St. Joseph
During a visit to St. Joseph Missouri Governor Mike Parson outlined his plan for the proposed tax cuts being discussed during the upcoming special session. Parson wants the income tax rate lowered from 5-point-3 to 4-point-8 percent and also wants to see the bottom tax bracket eliminated. Parson says there...
St. Joseph man hospitalized after motorcycle strikes guardrail
BUCHANAN COUNTY—A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. Wednesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda motorcycle driven by Christopher J. Hunt, 42, St. Joseph, was southbound on Bluff Road just south of U.S. 59. The driver failed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
Attorney General: Kan. concealed carry applications down
TOPEKA — The number of Kansans applying for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently ended 2022 fiscal year, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 4,544 new applications, a decline from 7,717 applications received in the previous fiscal year. The licensing program began in 2006, and a legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans age 21 and over to carry concealed without a license.
St. Joseph School District wants to see attendance numbers continue to rise
Classes officially begin today for the St. Joseph School District and officials want to see students in school. District officials launched an attendance comeback plan in January after seeing a record low number in attendance. Director of School Improvement Kendra Lau says thanks to the comeback plan attendance numbers did...
Lawsuits mounting against unlicensed Mo. boarding schools
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The latest, filed Aug. 12 against the now-shuttered Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, is the first to proceed in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDHE: 11 new COVID deaths since August 17
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,075 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 17 to Wednesday August 12, for a total of 858,613 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 11 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,947. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
Schmidt denounces Kelly’s approach to Kansas’ foster care system
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt shared frustration Tuesday with pace of progress on longstanding challenges of caring for children brought into Kansas’ privatized foster care system due to abuse or neglect. Schmidt, who serves as the state’s attorney general, said Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hadn’t kept...
Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
New experiences coming to the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art
The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Arts in St. Joseph offers many different ways to learn or to enhance your drawing abilities. The museum offers many different drawing classes, from its Drink and Draw event to Colored Pencil Happy Hour. Museum Executive Director Eric Fuson says he hears from people often wondering...
Missouri’s voter ID law faces lawsuit claiming it’s unconstitutional
Voting-rights advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that a new law requiring Missourians to present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional. While lawmakers have approved voter ID laws numerous times, and voters signed off on putting it in the state constitution in 2016, the proposal has never withstood a legal challenge.
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
KANSAS CITY —The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
Lawsuit seeks to block pot legalization from appearing on Mo. ballot
An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0