A new school year is starting and if you want to listen to an interesting perspective on the success of our high schools, check out this morning's podcast. Last week we had a conversation with the state superintendent of public instruction Elsie Arntzen and I again brought up academic standards and how we are failing our graduates. She said only 15% of our graduating students are proficient in math. For those of you who also aren't, 85% are not and graduate anyway.

5 DAYS AGO