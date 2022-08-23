Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
WSFA
Jemison woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Chilton Co.
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jemison woman died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened around 10:39 a.m. Friday morning, August 26. Authorities say 51-year-old Gina L. Smith was killed when the 2008 Ford F-150 she was driving...
WSFA
Missing boater’s body found on Lake Martin
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of a man who went missing on Lake Martin has been found, according to law enforcement. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was found about 200 yards from his campsite at the park. McKinney reportedly drowned in Lake Martin near the Wind Creek State Park between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
WSFA
It all starts here: College football kicks off in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football season officially kicks off at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery!. This Saturday, Jacksonville State will take on Stephen F. Austin. Up to 14,000 people are expected to pack the stands, city officials say. This game is the first nationally televised college football game of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
‘I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived’: AD Allen Greene leaving Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene is stepping away from his role and leaving the university, according to Auburn University President Dr. Christopher Roberts. “Allen arrived on The Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn Athletics to the next level,” Roberts said. “In the brief...
WSFA
WATCH: Enterprise hosts Auburn in 7A showdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Auburn Tigers and Enterprise Wildcats meet up in week one of the season in Enterprise. The Tigers came away with a 42-28 win last year over the Wildcats during the regular season. The two teams met again just weeks later in round two of the...
WSFA
T.J. Finley named starting QB for Auburn Tigers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s game week for the Auburn Tigers and there’s now an answer as to who will be the starting quarterback. Sunday afternoon, the Auburn Football Twitter account announced junior quarterback T.J. Finley will take the first snap for the Tigers this season. Finley won the starting job over Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford.
WSFA
Teams, fans arrive in Montgomery for FCS Kickoff game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans and players are arriving in Montgomery for Saturday’s FCS Kickoff game. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for the first game of the season. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Jacksonville State dominates Stephen F. Austin 42-17 in FCS Kickoff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football has made its return with a matchup in Montgomery, Alabama. The FCS Kickoff, broadcast to the nation by ESPN, featured the Jacksonville State Gamecocks’ dominating performance over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. The game kicked off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The SFA Lumberjacks...
Comments / 0