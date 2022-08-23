Read full article on original website
Ty Loftis: Stillwater to get an immediate measuring stick against powerhouse Arkansas program
By Ty Loftis Stillwater has won eight or more games in the past four seasons. The Pioneers look to get the 2022 season off to a successful start on Friday by getting a win on their home field against one of the premier programs in Arkansas, Greenwood. Greenwood went 9-4 last season, but ...
International Tennis Hall of Fame graduates first “TeamFAME” class
NEWPORT (WPRI) – The International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Junior Tennis and Learning Chapter, TeamFAME, graduated its first class on Wednesday. Launching in 2018, TeamFAME serves middle schoolers in Newport County with year-round tennis, academic support, character building programs and enrichment opportunities. This summer saw its first class complete all four years of the program. […]
PC Rec expands turf field at the Sports Complex
PARK CITY, Utah — Due to the popularity of Park City Recreation‘s Sports Complex at Quinn’s Jct., the turf field is growing in size and functionality. Where there once was […]
Ada Herald
Kicking it in Ada
ADA — The Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival will kick-off this Saturday at both Depot Park and ONU’s Dial Robertson Stadium. The event being held at the stadium is an “official” Punt, Pass & Kick USA competition for boys, and girls, ages six through 15. Ada Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Walden said this is the first year the contest will actually be “sanctioned.”
KTEN.com
Sherman baseball team launches monthly service initiative
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman has a new work crew in town, but it's not who you might expect. The Sherman High School baseball team took on its first job last week, helping local company Presco move office equipment across town. "I had a need for a crew to...
