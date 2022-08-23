ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

International Tennis Hall of Fame graduates first “TeamFAME” class

NEWPORT (WPRI) – The International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Junior Tennis and Learning Chapter, TeamFAME, graduated its first class on Wednesday. Launching in 2018, TeamFAME serves middle schoolers in Newport County with year-round tennis, academic support, character building programs and enrichment opportunities. This summer saw its first class complete all four years of the program. […]
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Ada Herald

Kicking it in Ada

ADA — The Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival will kick-off this Saturday at both Depot Park and ONU’s Dial Robertson Stadium. The event being held at the stadium is an “official” Punt, Pass & Kick USA competition for boys, and girls, ages six through 15. Ada Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Walden said this is the first year the contest will actually be “sanctioned.”
ADA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
KTEN.com

Sherman baseball team launches monthly service initiative

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman has a new work crew in town, but it's not who you might expect. The Sherman High School baseball team took on its first job last week, helping local company Presco move office equipment across town. "I had a need for a crew to...
SHERMAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy