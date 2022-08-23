Read full article on original website
Related
Teen faces attempted-murder charge in Manhattan
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of shootings that occurred in Manhattan in June and July and have made an arrest. Junction City Police arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City on August 11, according to a statement from the Riley County Police Department. According to...
Riley County Arrest Report August 25
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLTON BRIAN MAGNUSON, 31, St. George, Failure to Appear; Remains confined to Riley County Jail. MICHELLE RENEE FERGUSON, 39, Kansas City, MO, Probation...
WIBW
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond
On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riley Co. PD warns of recent overdoses, presumably due to fake pills
The Riley County Police Department has posted a warning on their social media accounts, letting the community know of an increase in overdoses presumably due to fake pills. RCPD says they've responded to four overdoses in the last week, with two of them involving juveniles, one of them occurring at Manhattan High School, during school hours.
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
RCPD: After 3 months, wanted Manhattan woman captured
RILEY COUNTY—The three month search for a Manhattan woman wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and possession of opiate/opium/narcotic is in custody. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 45-year-old Michelle Drywater, 45, of Manhattan in the 8200 block of South Port Drive in Manhattan on the Riley County District Court warrant, according to the Riley County Police Department.
Indictment: Kansas man lied during purchase of firearms
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with three counts of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Todd Hetherington, 26, of Topeka is accused of purchasing a total of six...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
Vehicle damaged by 4 gunshots in MHK
Riley County Police Department was called to the 300 block of N. 9th Street in Manhattan around 3:00 am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 for the report of criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm. When officers arrived at the scene a 38-year old male reported his...
1350kman.com
Topeka man indicted for making false statement on weapons purchase
Federal prosecutors allege a Topeka man lied about the recipients of several weapons he bought. A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment against 26-year-old Todd Hetherington, on three counts of making false statements when obtaining a handgun, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hetherington...
Police find stolen property, firearms and drugs at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust. On Monday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 1700 Block SE Morrison Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
$6K+ lost when Manhattan woman’s Prada purse, cash stolen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is out over $6,000 after her Prada purse and cash were stolen from her home. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the 900 block of Sunset Ave. with reports of a burglary.
Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Aggravated battery warrant lands Topeka man behind bars with no bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars with no bond after the Fugitive Warrant Unit arrested him on a warrant for aggravated battery. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Ramon Escamilla Jr., 29, of Topeka, was arrested around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, by its Fugitive Warrant Unit for a warrant out against him.
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
WIBW
Search warrant leads to arrest of two Topekans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday which lead the arrest of two. Law enforcement officials say the search warrant, which was served in the 2900 block of SE Virginia, was related an...
Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness
TOPEKA — The defense attorney in a high-profile double-homicide case blasted prosecutors for presenting a new witness who emerged at the end of trial to claim for the first time she saw someone who looked like Dana Chandler leave the scene of the crime in 2002. Tom Bath, who represents Chandler, told jurors during closing […] The post Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: 2 men missing decades after Manhattan party
Two men vanished from a party decades ago in northeast Kansas and what happened to them remains a mystery to this day. Steven Hammerle and Joe Grasher were last seen on Aug. 22, 1981, in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department, Steven and Joe were attending a birthday...
WIBW
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
Comments / 0