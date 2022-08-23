ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Here's How You Can Get a Free Tattoo of Your Pet for National Dog Day

Instead of getting a regrettable tattoo of your ex's initial, etch your skin with something—or should I say someone—that could never hurt you, except for maybe with those dagger-like puppy teeth. To celebrate National Dog Day, online pet retailer Bark is paying for 100 puppy parents to get...
PETS
petplace.com

10 Ways to Celebrate National Dog Day on August 26th

August 26th is National Dog Day, a holiday established by animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige. This special day is dedicated to raising awareness about the many dogs that are waiting to be adopted, as well as celebrating all the ways that dogs enrich our lives. Keep reading to discover 10...
PETS
CNET

Best National Dog Day Deals 2022

Dogs don't ask for much, but man do they give a lot back in return. If your best pal has a hankering for treats and toys, there's no better time to replenish the supply than National Dog Day (it's officially Friday, Aug. 26). This made-up holiday has some very real deals and we've uncovered the best sales, discounts and free stuff for your perfect pooch on National Dog Day 2022.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Doughnut#Snacks#Food Drink#Carob
buzznicked.com

Dog Can’t Contain His Gratitude, Hugs His Rescuer After Being Rescued From Being Euthanized In A Shelter

It is truly a shame how many abandoned dogs end up in rescue shelters. The resources that these departments have are limited, especially the funding. This means, sadly, that many dogs are euthanized, mainly dogs who have medical issues that are too costly to fix. This makes them less desirable for potential adopters. These dogs deserve a loving forever home just like any other dog alive. Gregory is a 2-year-old beagle who was scheduled to be euthanized but an angel of a man named Joe came to Gregory’s rescue just in the nick of time. Everyone knows just how special an adoption is, even if you’ve never adopted a pet. You can understand the bond that is formed. Well Gregory showed Joe his thanks in a very special way and we are all in love with this dog because of it.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
petpress.net

10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone

Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Chihuahua Meeting New Foster Kittens Is Peak Adorableness

We can't all be as sweet as Peaches! This tiny Chihuahua, like most others, has a personality ten times her size, but where other dogs are spicy, she's as sweet as can be. Just take a scroll through her videos!. Peaches' owner, who runs @chihuahuapeaches on TikTok, loves showing off...
PETS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Loves the Steaks From This Online Butcher & They're Having a Rare Sale Today

If something is Martha Stewart-approved, you know it’s going to be good. So when Stewart added D’Artagnan meats to the food and wine section on her website, mouths immediately started watering. D’Artagnan is an online butcher that specializes in high-quality meat cuts, and they’re actually having a rare sale on select meats so you can try these luxury cuts at a major discount. D’Artagnan just debuted its 100% grass-fed beef ribeye steak, which is rich and juicy with a solid ratio of fat to meat. The cut is certified humane and raised without any hormones, stimulants, or antibiotics and the cattle...
FOOD & DRINKS
pethelpful.com

Retired Veterinarian Shares 3 Things He'd Absolutely Never Do With His Animals

As a pet owner, you're probably used to getting a lot of advice about how to care for your animal. Some of it is good — some of it's bad. But it's hard to know what is what; especially if this is your first time owning a pet. One retired veterinarian is sharing three of his top tips he learned from his many years in the field. And if you have cats or dogs it's definitely worth a look.
PETS
dogsbestlife.com

Everything you need to know about teacup poodle puppies

Who doesn’t enjoy seeing a furry puppy playing at home? And there’s nothing more adorable than a super furry miniature dog. If you love small dogs, you need to know about teacup poodles. They belong to the smaller breed of dogs and are super cute. In addition, they love spending time with people and are easy to train.
ANIMALS
SPY

Editor’s Choice: The 8 Best Healthy Dog Treats That Pups and Pet Parents Will Both Love

In this Editor’s Choice feature, SPY’s Allison Bowsher reviews the best healthy dog treats. Our Editor’s Choice products meet our strictest selection criteria, and we work hard to select only the very best treats for your dog. Did you know that one out of every two dogs is overweight? That’s according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, which surveys pet parents and veterinarians nationwide to better understand pet nutrition. We know there’s a lot that goes into being a dog parent. Scheduling vet visits, finding the best toys, remembering to give probiotics and flea and tick treatments, and making sure your...
PETS
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy