India has allegedly deported an American journalist of Indian origin who was travelling to the country to visit his family.Angad Singh, a news producer for Vice News, was on his way to the northern Punjab state when he was stopped by immigration officials at national capital Delhi’s airport on Wednesday night.Singh’s mother Gurmeet Kaur said in a statement on Facebook that her son was deported on the basis of his journalistic work as he has often been critical of the Indian government led by prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Ms Kaur, who is a writer,...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO