German gas storage 80% full, progresses despite Russian cuts
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s natural gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia amid the war in Ukraine. Gas storage in Europe’s biggest economy has reached 80.14% of capacity, according to industry figures released Tuesday. The...
Cyprus says new gas discovery aids Europe's energy search
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A new gas discovery off Cyprus’ southern coast that’s estimated to contain around 2.5 trillion cubic feet of the hydrocarbon bolsters Europe’s efforts to secure alternative energy sources, the Cypriot energy ministry said Monday, as a supply crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to trouble the continent. The Ministry said in a statement that the discovery by partners Eni of Italy and France’s Total was made at the Cronos-1 well 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the coast in 2,287 meters (7,500 feet) of water inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and is the second...
Russian plant ‘burning off £8m of gas a day’ as supply to Germany is limited
Russia is burning off large amounts of natural gas that it previously would have exported to Germany while energy costs soar in Europe, the BBC has reported. According to BBC News, which cited an analysis by Rystad Energy, a plant near Russia’s border with Finland is burning an estimated £8.4m-worth of gas every day.
Russia-Ukraine war: European support for Ukraine at risk due to energy crisis, says German ambassador – live
Germany’s representative to the UK says public support for Ukraine could diminish due to Putin ‘using gas as a weapon’
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Russia halted a natural gas shipment to Asia over payment issues, threatening blackouts in some countries
Russia's Sakhalin Energy halted a shipment of liquefied natural gas to an Asian buyer, a report said. It's the first time gas has been witheld from an Asian buyer, a move could result in blackouts. It will have spillover effects in Europe as it gears up for its own energy...
Europe's energy crisis has gotten so bad that French power stations are being allowed to break environmental rules as a fresh heatwave looks set to cause more chaos
French power stations are reportedly being allowed to break environmental rules to stay open as the country struggles with a national energy crisis.
americanmilitarynews.com
US strategic oil reserves have hit their lowest level since 1985 after Joe Biden's record sales
The US's strategic petroleum reserves have dropped to their lowest level since 1985. Stockpiles have fallen to 453 million barrels after President Joe Biden ordered a record release to ease gas prices. Analysts say releases from global reserves have contributed to the sharp fall in oil prices. The US's strategic...
Tanker carrying first Australian gas shipment to Europe in more than five years will dock in UK before most of it is piped into continent to storage sites
Australian gas will be shipped to Europe for the first time in over half a decade in an attempt to ease pressures as gas shortages continue to bite the continent. The Attalos gas tanker is expected to pull into the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames today.
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
CNBC
China is facing another power crunch. But this time it's likely to be different
China's power cuts this year are not likely to stretch too far beyond summer, as conditions of this year's power crunch are different from last year's, according to analysts. This year's crisis is a result of two factors that is, "abnormally hot weather" and a lack of rainfall. Last year,...
European natural gas prices soar 19% to fresh record high on fears Russia will extend time of pipeline maintenance shutdown into Europe
European natural gas prices jumped Monday as the region braced for another gas pipeline shutdown by Russia. Front-month Dutch TTF natural gas futures shot up 19% to a fresh record high of 291 euros per megawatt hour. Russia's Gazprom will run a three-day maintenance check on its Nord Stream 1...
Gas prices approach record peak on Russian supply fears
European natural gas prices climbed Thursday towards a record peak on heightened fears over Russian supplies, while equities rose on the eve of a key speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Prices have spiked in recent days as a three-day halt in Russian deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline approaches amid fears that Moscow will not turn the taps back on afterwards.
Germany's worried about a coal shortage this winter as it scrambles to replace Russian gas: report
Germany is worried about a coal shortage as it looks for alternatives to Russian gas for power generation. Low water levels on the Rhine are hitting shipping of coal, per a government document seen by Reuters. Europe is scrambling to secure energy supplies after Russia choked off imports of its...
Germany exports power to France, urges savings at home
BERLIN (AP) — Germany will keep exporting electricity to neighboring France despite calling on people to help fend off winter shortages by saving energy at home, officials said Wednesday. Problems at French nuclear plants have driven up electricity prices there in recent months, prompting power companies in neighboring countries...
CNBC
China and India could become clean hydrogen leaders — but the industry has a long way to go, says CSIS
China and India have the potential to become world leaders in "clean" hydrogen, said Jane Nakano, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. However, Nakano observed that China, like many countries, is still producing and consuming gray hydrogen — a type of hydrogen derived from natural gas and produced from fossil fuels. It is the least renewable form of hydrogen.
