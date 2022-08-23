Read full article on original website
Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in Orlando Saturday morning, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. At the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who had been...
bulletin-news.com
Man shot and killed in Brevard County, deputies say
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was shot and murdered in Mims on Monday night. When deputies arrived on the scene at Cypress Avenue at about 6 o’clock, they discovered the guy had been shot. Tommy Brothers, 21, of Mims, was the victim, according to the investigators.
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car turning onto University Boulevard, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Park motorcyclist died Saturday after a wreck with a car that turned into his direct path on University Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 44-year-old man was traveling westbound on University Boulevard in the center lane when the driver of a...
click orlando
Woman dies after being shot near Holden Heights, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 30s died Saturday morning after being shot in a residential area not far from Holden Heights, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 7:10 a.m. to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue, the sheriff’s office...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman
A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
click orlando
Saint Cloud man, 20, dies in fiery crash with trees in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Saint Cloud man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers believe the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. as the man drove a pickup truck southbound, approaching Wild Turkey Lane...
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
Orange Co. Sheriff shares body-cam video of deputy involved shooting in which 2 brothers were killed
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina released a copy of body-worn camera footage from one of the deputies involved in a shooting that left two brothers dead. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were called to the Heritage Hotel along South Orange Blossom...
click orlando
Melbourne police investigate possible armed disturbance near high school football game, detain 2 men wearing ski masks
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were taken into custody outside Palm Bay High School by Melbourne police officers working security for a football game on Friday night, according to a report from the department. The officers were alerted at 11:17 p.m. to a vehicle in the parking lot...
Body-Worn Camera From Deputy-Involved Shooting In Florida Released
The body-worn camera footage from a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Florida was released on Friday. “As part of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to transparency, it is our policy to release body-worn camera video within 30 days of a critical incident, including deputy-involved
veronews.com
Man charged after chasing three women with knife
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 43-year-old man was jailed this week after deputies said he chased three women with a knife. The man, identified as John Paul Almany, told the women “I’m about to gut a pig” before he ran after them, reports show. It was not known if Almany knew the women.
WESH
Port Orange man arrested for trying to buy another child, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A registered sex offender who tried tobuy a child he saw in a Port Orange Walmart store for $200,000 four years ago is back behind bars, accused of offering to buy another child. Helmuth Kolb, now 85, was arrested Thursday for violating his probation after...
click orlando
22-year-old dies in fiery Brevard crash after car strikes palm tree, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville man died in a fiery Brevard County crash Thursday afternoon after he struck a palm tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Canaveral Groves Boulevard and Morris Avenue. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Respond to Armed Disturbance During Palm Bay vs. Bayside Football Game
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police officers working security for the Palm Bay vs. Bayside high school football game on Friday night were alerted to a vehicle located in the parking lot, with occupants wearing ski masks and possibly armed. According to a Melbourne police spokesman,...
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
spacecoastdaily.com
Pedestrian On Motorized Wheelchair and K9 Companion Killed in Vehicle Crash in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their canine companion were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on John Young Parkway
ORLANDO, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Thursday morning after a crash on John Young Parkway near Oak Ridge Road. Troopers said the 31-year-old Orlando man was killed after a man driving a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 made a U-turn into the direct path of the motorcycle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
bulletin-news.com
No charges filed against Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot student
The Melbourne police officer and Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot a student after he rushed at an officer with a pair of scissors in December will not face charges, the state attorney’s office for Brevard County stated on Tuesday. Alhaji Sow, 18, was shot and died, according...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Police Detectives Bust Drug Operation, Seize Firearms and $525,000 Worth of Narcotics
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa police detectives and agents with the Cocoa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division seized several pounds of illegal drugs along with the weapons and ammunition used to secure a drug manufacturing operation. According to a Cocoa police spokesperson, the seizure was...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
