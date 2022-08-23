ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mims, FL

bulletin-news.com

Man shot and killed in Brevard County, deputies say

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was shot and murdered in Mims on Monday night. When deputies arrived on the scene at Cypress Avenue at about 6 o’clock, they discovered the guy had been shot. Tommy Brothers, 21, of Mims, was the victim, according to the investigators.
click orlando

Woman dies after being shot near Holden Heights, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 30s died Saturday morning after being shot in a residential area not far from Holden Heights, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 7:10 a.m. to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue, the sheriff’s office...
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman

A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
veronews.com

Man charged after chasing three women with knife

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 43-year-old man was jailed this week after deputies said he chased three women with a knife. The man, identified as John Paul Almany, told the women “I’m about to gut a pig” before he ran after them, reports show. It was not known if Almany knew the women.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 men shot to death in Altoona

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Motorcyclist killed in crash on John Young Parkway

ORLANDO, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Thursday morning after a crash on John Young Parkway near Oak Ridge Road. Troopers said the 31-year-old Orlando man was killed after a man driving a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 made a U-turn into the direct path of the motorcycle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
sebastiandaily.com

Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
