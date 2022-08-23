The most popular jean style here in the state of Montana, is the old reliable, "straight leg." Forget about just jeans...I just found out that jeans aside, denim shorts, denim-on-denim & denim jackets are the 3 most popular denim styles across the whole United States of America! I came across all this data from Dia & Co. They're the company that meets underrepresented "plus size" shoppers needs by offering personalized styling plans that cater to the LARGER sizes. Find out more at https://www.dia.com. "ME"? After reading this research on denim, I'm going to donate all my Sansabelt slacks to the Salvation Army, & go with the "denim look" as I continue to be our Golden Triangle's fashion plate heading into fall & winter 2022!

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO