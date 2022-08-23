Read full article on original website
Thunderstorms expected today
An area of low pressure will remain stationary over the Pacific Northwest through mid-week, keeping the threat of thunderstorms in the forecast through Thursday. Slow moving thunderstorms are expected to pop-up this afternoon, some producing heavy downpours creating potential flooding, with flood watches in place for the northern mountains or Washington, Idaho and Montana through 10pm tonight. Wind gusts will approach 40-50 mph, with possible hail and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.
Thunderstorms linger through today, cool down on the way!
Thunderstorms remain in the forecast through Thursday as this lingering system begins its exit to the east. The strongest storms will be in North Idaho and Montana with some producing heavy downpours that will create flooding concerns. Friday, a weak system will slide by to the north bringing breezy conditions...
Explore Montana ghost towns
Main street of Gilt Edge, Montana, early 1900s. Montana history is told in real life through Montana's ghost towns. At ghost towns you'll find glimpses into Montana's past. Here are a few of Montana's ghost towns to explore. Ghost towns of Central Montana. Following the demise of Custer’s Seventh Cavalry...
NBCMontana
Drought monitor shows worsening conditions across portions of western Montana
Western Montana has seen a dry spell of weather over recent weeks. The precipitation deficits are piling up across west-central and southwest Montana, as many areas are 2 to almost 4 1/2 inches below where we should be for this time of the year. Northwest Montana is faring better with precipitation slightly above average through Aug. 22.
NBCMontana
3D weather: Montana's sunlight hours are growing shorter
Enjoy the long hours of sunlight while you can, because the days are already getting shorter. In the video above, Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs uses 3D technology to explain how much time we are losing each day. We are currently experiencing just under 15 hours of sunlight per day. However, we...
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Season’s first West Nile virus in Montana
Use your 4 D’s; Deet, drain, dawn & dusk and dress! Use Deet, drain standing water, stay indoors if possible, at dawn and dusk and wear long sleeves and a hat. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties.
Ranchers bring fight against Signal Peak coal mine to Montana DEQ
For decades in the Bull Mountains, cows and coal have lived together. It was a relationship that was in balance when Kit Nilson and Steve Charter's parents started a cattle operation.
Several grizzly bears being seen in the northern Bitterroot Valley
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports several grizzly bears have been spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month.
The Best States To Live In 2022. Did Montana Make The List?
It seems that our friends over at Wallethub have come out with the list of the best states to live in, in 2022. I'm going to be straight-up with you, I love it when one of these lists comes out—for a couple of reasons. First, I always wonder how...
[WATCH] Montana Bar Brawl Straight Out Of Romeo and Juliet Story
We have all spent some time studying the masterful works of Shakespeare. Even if you were not forced to study his works in school, odds are you still are familiar with his writings. The most famous of which has got to be the story of "Romeo and Juliet." We all...
One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down
A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
Montana Wildfire update for August 22
The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
Population growth impacting North Idaho water supply
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - As the North Idaho region continues to grow, local government is starting to see an issue arise with water levels. In some areas of North Idaho, water is running dry as developers continue to build. Several areas have recently been experiencing low water issues. It’s caused...
Just In! Montana’s Favorite Jean Style
The most popular jean style here in the state of Montana, is the old reliable, "straight leg." Forget about just jeans...I just found out that jeans aside, denim shorts, denim-on-denim & denim jackets are the 3 most popular denim styles across the whole United States of America! I came across all this data from Dia & Co. They're the company that meets underrepresented "plus size" shoppers needs by offering personalized styling plans that cater to the LARGER sizes. Find out more at https://www.dia.com. "ME"? After reading this research on denim, I'm going to donate all my Sansabelt slacks to the Salvation Army, & go with the "denim look" as I continue to be our Golden Triangle's fashion plate heading into fall & winter 2022!
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive." It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
Do You Know A Good Montana Sheriff? Of Course You Do…
Do you know a good Montana sheriff? Of course you do, because we have some incredible sheriff's here in Montana. Since I host a statewide radio show here in Montana, I've gotten to meet many of these great sheriffs over the years. Many of you may also recall back in 2020, when government overreach led to mask mandates and the forced shutdown of small businesses, it was county sheriffs who stood up and spoke out in support of freedom. At the time, 38 sheriffs signed a letter saying that the mask mandate in particular was not enforceable.
Special session happening in Idaho next week
A special session is happening in Idaho next week. KHQ's John Webb spoke with Governor Brad Little on Thursday.
Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case
Two people accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.
