POTUS

Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Business Insider

A former federal prosecutor believes Mark Meadows will turn on Donald Trump and 'snitch' on him to Justice Department investigators

A former federal prosecutor predicts Mark Meadows will eventually snitch on Donald Trump. "He's going to rat Trump out. He's going to snitch," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said. Kirschner's remarks come after the January 6 hearings in which lawmakers heard damning testimony. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner believes former White House...
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
Business Insider

Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'

Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
