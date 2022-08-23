Read full article on original website
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Michael Cohen says Trump's next move in the Mar-a-Lago probe would be to find a scapegoat — Rudy Giuliani
Michael Cohen said Trump is likely looking for a scapegoat for potential criminal charges. Calling Trump "Captain Chaos," Cohen speculated that this scapegoat could be Rudy Giuliani. "They're gonna throw him under the bus for Mar-a-Lago," Cohen told CNN host Don Lemon. Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's one-time personal...
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
Paul Manafort told Insider he gave Trump data to Russians to lay the groundwork for future business deals
Paul Manafort denies that he shared polling data with Russians to help Trump win in 2016. Manafort says that he shared the information to lay the groundwork for future business deals. Manafort has previously failed to recall certain details about him sharing data with his associate. Donald Trump's 2016 campaign...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Trump was so distracted by grievances that he never got around to returning secret documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago: NYT
Donald Trump left office in such disarray he omitted to return documents, per The New York Times. The documents remained in his possession until the FBI took them in a raid last week. Trump claims he declassified the documents, a suggestion that many pushed back against. Donald Trump opted not...
A former federal prosecutor believes Mark Meadows will turn on Donald Trump and 'snitch' on him to Justice Department investigators
A former federal prosecutor predicts Mark Meadows will eventually snitch on Donald Trump. "He's going to rat Trump out. He's going to snitch," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said. Kirschner's remarks come after the January 6 hearings in which lawmakers heard damning testimony. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner believes former White House...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
Trump offered his latest lawyer the job without having met him after other attorneys turned him down, report says
Attorney Evan Corcoran has been working for Trump since April, The Washington Post reported. Trump hired Corcoran during a conference call without having ever met him, a source told The Post. Trump is said to be struggling to get good lawyers to represent him, a claim he denies. Former President...
Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!
Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'
George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
Fox News host wonders aloud whether Trump could have tried to sell highly classified material to the Russians or Saudis
A Fox News host asked whether Trump tried to sell the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Eric Shawn wondered whether Trump tried to "sell or share" files "to the Russians" or "the Saudis." Shawn's speculation came amid Trump's growing ire against Fox News programs like "Fox & Friends." A Fox...
Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'
Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Eric Trump says he was the 'guy who got the call' that the FBI was executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago
Eric Trump says he was the one who got the call in the morning about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. He said the FBI went through an office, a closet, and a safe at Mar-a-Lago. Trump said there is "no family in American history that has taken more arrows in the back" than his.
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe says Trump has been 'basically at war' with the Iaw enforcement agency since 2016
Former FBI deputy director McCabe said Trump has been "basically at war" with the agency since 2016. McCabe said the sustained attacks have had "a corrosive effect" on morale within the agency. He also said political leaders haven't been forceful enough in refuting attacks against the FBI. Former FBI deputy...
