Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
The Museum of the Bible has returned an ancient gospel to a Greek monastery.DwayneWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Related
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
Pilot program in Arlington, Alexandria aims to spark talk about race, racism
ARLINGTON, Va. — Race and racism may be tough topics to discuss, but a new program hopes to make it easier for people in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria. Open Horizon and Conversations About Race and Belonging have a joint effort to teach parents how to have a productive and honest discussion about racism and race, identity, equity and belonging.
alxnow.com
ALIVE! hosting grocery distributions this weekend for Alexandrians in need
Alexandria non-profit ALIVE! is hosting grocery distributions for Alexandrians in need this weekend. Over the last few years, ALIVE! has stepped up its food distribution program for locals, with drive-through and walk-up distributions. This Saturday, Aug. 27, the distribution will run from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Drive-through distributions are planned for:. Cora...
WJLA
Dan Cox cancels news conference scheduled before Md. Democrats rally in Montgomery Co.
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — State delegate Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Governor of Maryland, canceled his scheduled news conference Thursday moments before President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Montgomery County. Cox was set to hold a briefing around 4 p.m. at the Montgomery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Youngkin responds to GOP candidates who laughed at autistic student singing nat'l anthem
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — 7News On Your Side was the first to report on a YouTube video showing Republican Fairfax County School Board candidates Harry Jackson and Stephanie Lundquist Arora laughing at an autistic student who was singing the national anthem at a Fairfax County School Board meeting. “I’m...
Maryland Spirituals Initiative Gospel Concert
A talented group of 30 singers will travel from the Eastern Shore to Washington, D.C. under the auspices of the Maryland Spirituals Initiative to perform a gospel concert at the historic Cosmos Club on Monday, September 12. The Maryland Spirituals Initiative was created to begin a global conversation about the essential role of spirituals as one of America’s most compelling and elusive art forms.
PLANetizen
D.C. Could Lead the Downtown Office Conversion Trend
Josh Niland writes for Archinect: “Through the doldrums of America’s pandemic-triggered office downturn, the nation’s capital is quickly turning into a case study for the conversion of former commercial spaces into residential housing and mixed-use development.”. Niland’s assessment of the adaptive reuse market in the nation’s capital...
WJLA
Hyattsville officer helps woman in mental health crisis
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Hyattsville Police Department gave applause to one of their officers for helping someone suffering a mental health crisis. The police department tweeted Monday that Officer Cherry was heading home after a long shift but stopped to help a woman in a mental health crisis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
PGCPS unveils new state-of-the-art Cherokee Lane Elementary School in Adelphi, Md.
ADELPHI, Md. (7News) — A gleaming new state-of-the-art school is coming to Prince George's County. Teachers are getting their classrooms ready for the first day of school, with supplies and desks arranged to welcome the very first students to attend the brand new Cherokee Lane Elementary School in Adelphi, Md.
luxuryrealestate.com
Washington Fine Properties is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 4400 Garfield Street NW for $8.7M by Ethan Drath of the NTB Group
USA - Washington Fine Properties is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 4400 Garfield Street NW, Washington, DC for $8.7 million by Ethan Drath of the NTB Group. Circa 1930, Wesley House is a magnificent Tudor Revival estate residence which captures the romance of a gracious English Manor House while providing state-of-the-art amenities and finishes to suit the most sophisticated global citizen. Encompassing approximately 12,000 sq ft of beautifully renovated and finished living space on a rare half-acre site in prestigious Wesley Heights, the residence offers a complete set of amenities suitable for large-scale entertaining and comfortable daily living.
alextimes.com
Monique Miles sues Virginia attorney general’s office
Alexandria resident Monique Miles, who briefly served as deputy attorney general of government operations and transactions for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, is suing her former employer’s office for defamation. Filed last week in Richmond Circuit Court, the complaint alleges that Miyares and four. other colleagues, Charles Slemp III,...
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
‘All Over': Residents Report Mold, Mouse Infestation in District Heights Apartments
Residents of an apartment building in District Heights, Maryland, report a mouse infestation and mold — which one resident believes sent his and his girlfriend's children to emergency rooms for trouble breathing. In a story you’ll see first on 4, News4 was there as Prince George’s County inspectors investigated...
ffxnow.com
FCPD: Community member finds body near Huntley Meadows Park
Fairfax County police are investigating a dead body discovered near Huntley Meadows Park in the Hybla Valley area. The body was found in “a wooded area” in the 7900 block of Janna Avenue, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday). Due to the condition...
WJLA
Happy birthday, Lois! Leesburg woman celebrates 105th birthday with luau-themed party
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — 105 years young!. Lois Rorex, joined by her daughter, Sandra, celebrated her 105th birthday Thursday with a luau-themed party at the Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leesburg. Lois describes herself as an “Irish girl from Arkansas,” who has had the privilege of living...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. schools hosting back-to-school fair for kids at Wheaton Mall
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — In one of the largest back-to-school fairs in the region -- Montgomery County is calling all students to come to Westfield Wheaton Mall Saturday morning. MCPS families will have a chance to pick up resources from county government agencies and nonprofit organizations and also get...
WJLA
Blair concedes to Elrich as Montgomery County Executive primary recount gets certified
Montgomery County, Md. — Following a 35-vote deficit in an historically close election, followed by an exhaustive recount process, David Blair Wednesday conceded the Montgomery County Executive Democratic primary election to incumbent Marc Elrich. The Board of Elections certified the election Wednesday, determining that Blair lost by 32 votes...
NBC Washington
Man Stabbed at Metro Center Station in Downtown DC
A man was seriously injured and a woman was also hurt in a stabbing at a Metro station in downtown Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. DC Fire & EMS, Metro Transit Police and D.C. police responded about 3:20 p.m. to the Metro Center station at 1200 G Street NW for the report of a stabbing.
WJLA
NE DC triple shooting linked to shooting that killed 2 on North Capitol Street, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said he believed a shooting near North Capitol Street Wednesday night was in retaliation for a shooting that happened just blocks away earlier that day. Police said the first shooting happened around 12:48 p.m. in the unit block of...
Comments / 0