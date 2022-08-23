ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

WUSA9

National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Pilot program in Arlington, Alexandria aims to spark talk about race, racism

ARLINGTON, Va. — Race and racism may be tough topics to discuss, but a new program hopes to make it easier for people in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria. Open Horizon and Conversations About Race and Belonging have a joint effort to teach parents how to have a productive and honest discussion about racism and race, identity, equity and belonging.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

ALIVE! hosting grocery distributions this weekend for Alexandrians in need

Alexandria non-profit ALIVE! is hosting grocery distributions for Alexandrians in need this weekend. Over the last few years, ALIVE! has stepped up its food distribution program for locals, with drive-through and walk-up distributions. This Saturday, Aug. 27, the distribution will run from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Drive-through distributions are planned for:. Cora...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

Maryland Spirituals Initiative Gospel Concert

A talented group of 30 singers will travel from the Eastern Shore to Washington, D.C. under the auspices of the Maryland Spirituals Initiative to perform a gospel concert at the historic Cosmos Club on Monday, September 12. The Maryland Spirituals Initiative was created to begin a global conversation about the essential role of spirituals as one of America’s most compelling and elusive art forms.
WASHINGTON, DC
PLANetizen

D.C. Could Lead the Downtown Office Conversion Trend

Josh Niland writes for Archinect: “Through the doldrums of America’s pandemic-triggered office downturn, the nation’s capital is quickly turning into a case study for the conversion of former commercial spaces into residential housing and mixed-use development.”. Niland’s assessment of the adaptive reuse market in the nation’s capital...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Hyattsville officer helps woman in mental health crisis

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Hyattsville Police Department gave applause to one of their officers for helping someone suffering a mental health crisis. The police department tweeted Monday that Officer Cherry was heading home after a long shift but stopped to help a woman in a mental health crisis.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
luxuryrealestate.com

Washington Fine Properties is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 4400 Garfield Street NW for $8.7M by Ethan Drath of the NTB Group

USA - Washington Fine Properties is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 4400 Garfield Street NW, Washington, DC for $8.7 million by Ethan Drath of the NTB Group. Circa 1930, Wesley House is a magnificent Tudor Revival estate residence which captures the romance of a gracious English Manor House while providing state-of-the-art amenities and finishes to suit the most sophisticated global citizen. Encompassing approximately 12,000 sq ft of beautifully renovated and finished living space on a rare half-acre site in prestigious Wesley Heights, the residence offers a complete set of amenities suitable for large-scale entertaining and comfortable daily living.
WASHINGTON, DC
alextimes.com

Monique Miles sues Virginia attorney general’s office

Alexandria resident Monique Miles, who briefly served as deputy attorney general of government operations and transactions for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, is suing her former employer’s office for defamation. Filed last week in Richmond Circuit Court, the complaint alleges that Miyares and four. other colleagues, Charles Slemp III,...
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

FCPD: Community member finds body near Huntley Meadows Park

Fairfax County police are investigating a dead body discovered near Huntley Meadows Park in the Hybla Valley area. The body was found in “a wooded area” in the 7900 block of Janna Avenue, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday). Due to the condition...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Stabbed at Metro Center Station in Downtown DC

A man was seriously injured and a woman was also hurt in a stabbing at a Metro station in downtown Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. DC Fire & EMS, Metro Transit Police and D.C. police responded about 3:20 p.m. to the Metro Center station at 1200 G Street NW for the report of a stabbing.
WASHINGTON, DC

