Millington, TN

Kait 8

Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

A Magical Cirque Christmas comes to Southaven in November

This November, MagicSpace Entertainment launches the national tour of “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” a comedic, musical, and magic-filled holiday experience that makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure, and group outing. The tour will play Landers Center in Southaven on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug, 26 at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season and performing Christmas classics through the decades. The show will criss-cross the U.S. playing cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Nashville.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
brownsvilleradio.com

Sanctioned BBQ Fest in Brownsville early October

Get ready for Hog Wild. It’s a Main Street Brownsville event set for October 7 and 8. Hog wild is a barbecue festival sanctioned by the Memphis Barbecue Network. A release from Main Street states “it will bring more than 30 of the top BBQ competition teams from the region to Brownsville.”
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue talks iconic Memphis dining spot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about one of his recent Classic Dining stories on The Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue. Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Ford Motor Company continues to build its multibillion-dollar BlueOval City complex in Stanton, the company also has set its sights on Memphis for the expansion of its burger and craft beer restaurant franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself. Ford’s Garage is looking to open two...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lost Yorkie at the center of feud between families

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An adorable Yorkie named Sasha ends up in the middle of a disagreement over who owns her after she vanished from her Whitehaven home for two months. For Sherry Bougard, it’s hard to accept her pet Yorkie may never be coming home. “She’s beyond a dog. I have to use that, which she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How this Mid-South business woman makes sure ‘Everything Fits’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August is Black Business Month, and we are celebrating some Memphis businesses making waves. Sheree Malone is making sure ‘Everything Fits’ at her alterations boutique in Hernando, Mississippi. She said they mostly handle weddings and formal wear but offer much more. “The freedom that...
HERNANDO, MS
tnvacation.com

Labor Day Weekend Destinations in Tennessee

Choose how you'll spend your Labor Day Weekend with a city trip, outdoor adventures or weekend on the water. Plan your Labor Day Weekend with ease. We've curated four itineraries that'll get you on the water, exploring some of the best things in Nashville and Memphis and an adventure-filled weekend in parks. Or, pick and choose your activities for a weekend unique to you. Read more below.
NASHVILLE, TN
shelby-news.com

Germantown students help deliver baby

A handful of students fill their summer with meaningful internship experiences:. What did you do this summer? Meet four students who used their summer vacation to do complete incredible internships: Bridget Igadwa, Perry Pearson and Sara Folz. Over the summer, GMSD students went the extra-mile participating in internships to further...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WJTV 12

Southaven woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019. Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday. She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ has […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

MLGW offering free pilot light inspections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is offering free pilot light inspections by appointment for residential customers from September 6-September 30. Appointments are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. After September 30, there will be a $55 fee. The utility is doing this in an effort...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola has a food desert. The USDA defines a food desert as a low-income census tract with low access to healthy food. The city is looking to bring a grocery store to the east side of town to fix this. This ensures that it is within one mile of an Osceola city housing unit.
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Cleaned Out: Dry cleaners close shop, struggle to survive after pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While businesses reopen and people emerge from their homes after the pandemic, dry cleaners are finding it harder to survive amid the new normal. Charles Rowan, lead technical coordinator for the state of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s dry cleaning program, said there are fewer than 200 registered dry cleaning facilities […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Whataburger opens second new Mid-South store in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
