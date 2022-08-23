ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Six Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Blake Sims

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just six days, so let's back look at former Bama quarterback Blake Sims. Blake...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Seven Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Trevon Diggs

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just seven days, so let's look at a former Bama cornerback who has made quite the name for himself in the NFL, Trevon Diggs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Tuscaloosa Thread

Bryant-Denny Stadium To Go Cashless This Season

Bryant-Denny Stadium has announced its decision to go cashless this upcoming season, according to Alabama Athletics. "Beginning in 2022, all points of sale at Alabama Athletics events for concessions and retail will be cashless," said Alabama Athletics. The stadium will have a way to help fans that do bring cash...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Salon Owner Appointed to State Cosmetology Board

Misty Garrison, owner and stylist at Tuscaloosa's BloGo Salon and Skin Wellness, has been appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering. According to a biography on her salon's website, Garrison, the wife of former Tuscaloosa city councilman Lee Garrison, started in the beauty industry in 1999 as an apprentice at a beauty salon in Mountain Brook, a suburban community in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Bell
Person
Greg Byrne
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Ashley Johnston
Person
Nick Saban
Tuscaloosa Thread

Pickens County Shuts Out Brilliant at Home

The Pickens County Tornados squared off against the Brilliant Tigers at home on Friday night in a battle of class 1A rivals. The Tornados dominated this game from start to finish, winning convincingly 52-0 over the Tigers. Pickens County dropped 22 points in the first quarter, including two touchdowns by...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Gymnastics#The Board Of Trustees#The Alabama Crimson Tide#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa City High School Receives Model School Distinction

Central High School was recognized for being named a "National Model School" by the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education during Tuesday's board meeting. According to a release from TCS, the International Center for Leadership in Education sponsors the Model School Awards and gives them to schools that are transformed through purposeful, consistent actions driven by a clear vision.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy