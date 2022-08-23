Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
10 Things I Will Never Miss About Lubbock From ‘Back In the Day’
It's easy to get nostalgic and fall into the trap of thinking that things used to be better. Perhaps some things were, but I can assure you, many things were not. This includes my hometown of Lubbock, Texas. There's so much that I remember fondly. Calling my burger in on...
Four Sixes ‘Grit & Glory’ Brings A Texas Legend to the Beer Aisle
Recently, I drove to Oklahoma. Okay, that's a misnomer, I rode to Oklahoma in the backseat. Part of the fun of that trip is being able to see the legendary 6666 ranch from the highway. It's located in Guthrie, Texas, and it's on the way if you're headed to the Choctaw casino.
Man Wanted for Theft in Lubbock Took Officer’s Taser in Abilene
A man that was wanted in Lubbock for Felony Theft was arrested at a Walmart in Abilene after he managed to get a hold of an officer's taser. Abilene Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Highway 351 at around 9 p.m. the night of Tuesday, August 23rd. An employee said that the suspect was attempting to fight another customer and tried stealing another customer's phone.
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Heroes Bike Night Honors Veterans and First Responders Aug. 26th
Cold drinks, live music and Hooters? What more could you want?. Personally, I'd want a lot more (a nice nap, a chicken-bacon-ranch pizza, some more money), but that's neither here nor there. This is a great opportunity for Lubbock residents to show their appreciation to veterans and first responders. I...
Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail
When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
What Should You Do If Your Child Gets COVID In Lubbock?
It's a new school year and across Lubbock and the entire state, kids are heading back into the classrooms. And while that may be good news for mom and dad and for the educational well-being of the student, it also means germs and sickness are soon to follow. Even in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale
Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks Second In Dog Bite States
We've probably all seen clips of old television shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a...
8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products
This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
Close-Minded People Share Nasty Comments About Beloved Lubbock Restaurant
One of Lubbock’s favorite restaurants, Flippers Tavern, was featured in a video on The Texas Bucket List’s YouTube channel. This account showcases great food and memorable experiences across the Lone Star State that are worth a try. The video about Flips was posted Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston, TX Woman Says She Was Poisoned By Napkin Left on Door Handle
All of us enjoy going out for food or drinks with friends. However sometimes its just you and a significant other that go out. Whatever the case, it's generally an easy going time. However in Houston, Texas, a couple recently had a very scary situation happen to them. One woman named Erin Mins was taken to the hospital after touching an unknown item on her car she says was a napkin with some sort of poison on it.
Suicide Silence is Coming to Lubbock September 2nd
The deathcore scene has been treating the Hub City pretty good lately. We had Lorna Shore tear through just a few months ago, and let me tell you, that show was nuts. Completely packed shoulder to shoulder, sweaty as hell, loud as hell, metal as hell. My only complaint about it was that I was standing in a weird place in relation to the speakers so my ears were getting completely blown out, but I still had a great time.
The South Plains Fair Is Almost Here & These Meatballs Are Calling My Name
I know, I know. Meatballs? It might sound weird if you've never had them. I'm still a turkey leg girl at heart, but I tried some deep-fried meatballs from Holy Meatballs last year, and holy smokes, those thangs are delicious. We're currently one month away from this year's South Plains...
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station
One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Law Firm Concerned Students at Lubbock-Cooper ISD Face Racial Discrimination
On Thursday, August 18th, a Dallas law firm sent a letter to Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant saying that parents have concerns about their children being victims of racial discrimination at Laura Bush Middle School. KAMC News reports that the parents reached out to Ellwanger Law, LLLP in Dallas, Texas...
God’s Back in Texas Schools, So Now What?
If someone donates a sign that says "In God We Trust" to a school in Texas that meets certain specifications, then that sign has to be posted in a conspicuous place. The signs must have "In God We Trust" on them, followed by an American and Texas flag, and feature no other words on them.
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain
Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
Ripping Up 19th Street Right Before School Started Might Have Been a Bad Idea
If you've driven on 19th Street near Texas Tech University and Lubbock High School in the last couple of weeks, I'm sorry. The ongoing road construction paired with the traffic carrying new college and high school students to and from school has become a massive problem. I see a different person complain about their commute on Facebook every single day.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0