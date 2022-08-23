ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumers Stretch Their Spend to Keep Pantries and Wallets Full

Inflation fears are altering consumer behaviors in interesting ways. Affluent consumers visit stores frequently in search of bargains, and millennials are taking refuge from high grocery prices by leveraging restaurant food’s relative affordability. In addition, millions of consumers took to the open road in July to take advantage of lower lodging and travel prices, and in a historic shift, older consumers are leaning more toward online travel purchasing.
ECONOMY
ConsumerAffairs

Favorite food prices too high? Here are some cheaper alternatives

Grocery shoppers may feel shell-shocked by the rapid rise in food prices so far in 2022. It started with meat prices during the early days of the pandemic but now has spread across multiple categories. Since June 2021, the cost of fish has gone up more than 11%, poultry has...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Coupon#Discounts#Business Industry#Linus Business
shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Business Insider

Walmart says shoppers are swapping lunch meat for beans in the latest sign that inflation is roiling low income households

Walmart says inflation continues to impact its shoppers, particularly those with low incomes. CFO John Rainey spoke about how consumers are trading meat for beans. Inflation has hit lower-income consumers harder than their affluent counterparts. Walmart shoppers are reaching for beans over lunch meats, the company said Tuesday, in the...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Walmart cancels billions of dollars in orders to right-size inventory levels

Walmart Inc. said Tuesday that it has canceled billions of dollars in orders as part of a continued effort to align inventory levels with projected demand and to reduce its exposure to certain products that have fallen out of favor with budget-conscious consumers. The nation’s largest retailer (NYSE: WMT) said...
RETAIL
newfoodmagazine.com

New Food Issue 4 2022

With the Food Safety Conference 2022 fast approaching, Issue 4 2022 of New Food takes stock of current and emerging food safety concerns with an especially sizeable food safety In-depth Focus, including expert insight from 14 professionals. Plus, coverage of food inflation, sustainability, future foods and so much more!. In...
FOOD SAFETY
Food & Wine

Whole Foods Lawsuit Claims Beef Sold at Stores Breaks Promise of 'No Antibiotics, Ever'

Whole Foods Market has come a long way from a single Austin natural food store in 1980 to its current status as a subsidiary of Amazon. And yet, despite inevitable changes, Whole Foods has worked to maintain parts of its original ethos: On their website, the company info still begins, "We seek out the finest natural and organic foods available, maintain the strictest quality standards in the industry, and have an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture."
AUSTIN, TX

