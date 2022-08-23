Read full article on original website
Shoppers are flocking to dollar stores for canned goods because they can't afford fresh food due to soaring inflation
Shoppers are increasingly feeling the effects of soaring inflation in the US. Some say they are switching to dollar stores and buying in bulk to try and combat rising prices, The Wall Street Journal reported. Elayna Fernandez, a mother of four, told the Journal that she had recently bought a...
Consumers Stretch Their Spend to Keep Pantries and Wallets Full
Inflation fears are altering consumer behaviors in interesting ways. Affluent consumers visit stores frequently in search of bargains, and millennials are taking refuge from high grocery prices by leveraging restaurant food’s relative affordability. In addition, millions of consumers took to the open road in July to take advantage of lower lodging and travel prices, and in a historic shift, older consumers are leaning more toward online travel purchasing.
Grocery store owners and farmers faced with inflation
The average cost of a gallon of milk nationwide has gone up almost a dollar since 2020. “CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil goes up the supply chain – starting from a grocery store, to a farm, to an animal feed store – to track down where inflation really begins.
Favorite food prices too high? Here are some cheaper alternatives
Grocery shoppers may feel shell-shocked by the rapid rise in food prices so far in 2022. It started with meat prices during the early days of the pandemic but now has spread across multiple categories. Since June 2021, the cost of fish has gone up more than 11%, poultry has...
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers
Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
Walmart says shoppers are swapping lunch meat for beans in the latest sign that inflation is roiling low income households
Walmart says inflation continues to impact its shoppers, particularly those with low incomes. CFO John Rainey spoke about how consumers are trading meat for beans. Inflation has hit lower-income consumers harder than their affluent counterparts. Walmart shoppers are reaching for beans over lunch meats, the company said Tuesday, in the...
Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers
THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free
Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
Walmart Is Stuck With $59.9 Billion Worth of Inventory. Should You Buy the Stock Now?
The retailer has worked diligently and thoughtfully to clear it out but hasn't yet done enough.
16 Ways To Save Money on Food Now That Prices Are Rising
If you want to get the best grocery deals, you have to do a little work, but that'll turn into a lot of savings. Read on for tips on scoring these deals.
Walmart cancels billions of dollars in orders to right-size inventory levels
Walmart Inc. said Tuesday that it has canceled billions of dollars in orders as part of a continued effort to align inventory levels with projected demand and to reduce its exposure to certain products that have fallen out of favor with budget-conscious consumers. The nation’s largest retailer (NYSE: WMT) said...
Due to Increasing Food Costs, I Never Go to the Grocery Store Without Doing This First
With higher food costs, you don't want to forget to do this before grocery shopping.
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
New Food Issue 4 2022
With the Food Safety Conference 2022 fast approaching, Issue 4 2022 of New Food takes stock of current and emerging food safety concerns with an especially sizeable food safety In-depth Focus, including expert insight from 14 professionals. Plus, coverage of food inflation, sustainability, future foods and so much more!. In...
Whole Foods Lawsuit Claims Beef Sold at Stores Breaks Promise of 'No Antibiotics, Ever'
Whole Foods Market has come a long way from a single Austin natural food store in 1980 to its current status as a subsidiary of Amazon. And yet, despite inevitable changes, Whole Foods has worked to maintain parts of its original ethos: On their website, the company info still begins, "We seek out the finest natural and organic foods available, maintain the strictest quality standards in the industry, and have an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture."
Peloton is slashing 800 more jobs, raising prices, and closing stores as part of the new CEO's plan to turn around the business
It's the third round of layoffs in 2022 for the embattled fitness company, which was once a pandemic-era darling.
