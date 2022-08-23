ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

US 103.1

What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More

Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
Oakland County, MI
clearpublicist.com

Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
LANSING, MI
#Fruit#Spotted Lanternfly#Invasive Species#Diseases#General Health
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo

ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
ROMEO, MI
Detroit News

Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit

One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
DETROIT, MI
wcmu.org

Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission

Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Eater

How to Spend 24 Hours Dining and Drinking in Detroit’s Eastern Market

There’s something enchanting about experiencing the rich, vibrant sights and smells of freshly-picked produce, floral arrangements, homemade bread, artisans selling colorful clothing, incense, and soaps, and more at Eastern Market on a sunny summer Saturday. For more than a century, farmers, grocers, butchers, and trinket sellers have been working the blocks around Riopelle and Rivard from the earliest dawn light, when the clatter of vegetable and fruit cases being unloaded is punctuated by the barks of the vendors setting up their booths.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022

Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
DEARBORN, MI
East Village Magazine

“I was tired of seeing the same thing – This is why I buy cars like this” 18th Back to the Bricks is in the books

Five years ago James and Pam Bogart of Flushing were riding their Harleys near Kalamazoo when they saw a sky-blue 1960 Pontiac Bonneville sitting in a parking lot. The next day the Bogarts went back to look at the car. Remembering the same car his dad had when he was a kid, James Bogart was gazing at the Bonneville when his wife, Pam, yelled out of their car window, “Get it, I like it.” And in August they brought the classic to Flint’s 18th annual Back to the Bricks, a tribute and celebration of the city’s love of automobiles.
FLINT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
outliermedia.org

Claims piling up for Detroit’s new low-cost water and sewer line insurance

A water and sewer line protection program endorsed by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) has some residents on edge due to poor customer service and management of the optional, low-cost program. The program offers Detroit homeowners protection for water lines at $2.49 a month, for sewer lines at...
DETROIT, MI

