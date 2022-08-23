Read full article on original website
What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More
Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to protect your dog from canine parvovirus after Michigan pets test positive -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet. Some of the tests from sick dogs in Northern...
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
clearpublicist.com
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
WILX-TV
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo
ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
wcmu.org
Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission
Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
Eater
How to Spend 24 Hours Dining and Drinking in Detroit’s Eastern Market
There’s something enchanting about experiencing the rich, vibrant sights and smells of freshly-picked produce, floral arrangements, homemade bread, artisans selling colorful clothing, incense, and soaps, and more at Eastern Market on a sunny summer Saturday. For more than a century, farmers, grocers, butchers, and trinket sellers have been working the blocks around Riopelle and Rivard from the earliest dawn light, when the clatter of vegetable and fruit cases being unloaded is punctuated by the barks of the vendors setting up their booths.
dbusiness.com
Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022
Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
East Village Magazine
“I was tired of seeing the same thing – This is why I buy cars like this” 18th Back to the Bricks is in the books
Five years ago James and Pam Bogart of Flushing were riding their Harleys near Kalamazoo when they saw a sky-blue 1960 Pontiac Bonneville sitting in a parking lot. The next day the Bogarts went back to look at the car. Remembering the same car his dad had when he was a kid, James Bogart was gazing at the Bonneville when his wife, Pam, yelled out of their car window, “Get it, I like it.” And in August they brought the classic to Flint’s 18th annual Back to the Bricks, a tribute and celebration of the city’s love of automobiles.
Would You Take a Train Up North? Train Service To Northern Michigan Becoming Reality?
It's an interesting question to ponder: Would you take a train Up North? For the average person, the quick answer might be no, but if you think about others who might not be so young (or old enough) nor mobile, it's something that is apparently could become a reality soon.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
HometownLife.com
Record hot real estate market near Livonia pushes Wayne County home sale prices to $185,000
The median sales price for a single-family home sold in Wayne County during May was $185,000. That's an increase of 5.1% compared with May 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com. On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 33 consecutive months....
Sinkhole opens in the heart of downtown Detroit, officials telling people to avoid the area
More problems with Detroit’s crumbling infrastructure have city officials telling residents to avoid an area right in the heart of downtown after a sinkhole opened on Griswold Street.
outliermedia.org
Claims piling up for Detroit’s new low-cost water and sewer line insurance
A water and sewer line protection program endorsed by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) has some residents on edge due to poor customer service and management of the optional, low-cost program. The program offers Detroit homeowners protection for water lines at $2.49 a month, for sewer lines at...
