Fort Worth, TX

fox4news.com

Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Tastiest Restaurant News — A New Dumplings Spot, Cowtown’s First Cidercade and a Mexican Food Party

The Pantry is now serving classics like the vermicelli noodle salad topped with tender pork. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) A new adult playground is opening just in time for Labor Day, a new dumplings restaurant is worth knowing and there are plenty of treats in store for Mexican Heritage Month. This is the latest Fort Worth restaurant news you need to know.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

5 Fort Worth Restaurant Updates

A Chicago-based chain known for its Italian beef (you had me at Italian beef) and hot dogs is on its way to the Fort Worth area. The restaurant applied for a permit to start construction at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway, according to Bud Kennedy. The first location in Dallas-Fort Worth is at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. in The Colony. It’s set to open in the fall.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

How to Spend 12 Hours in the Cultural District

World-class museums just minutes from one another, a robust performing arts scene, and roots in Fort Worth's history make the Cultural District unlike anyplace else in the city. Centrally located just minutes from downtown, the city's cultural hub has an unending list of things to see and do, making it easy to lose track of 12 hours.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Most short-term rentals in Fort Worth operating illegally, not paying local hotel occupancy taxes, data shows

Most of the short-term rentals operating in Fort Worth were listed on the mobile platform Airbnb, according to a consultant's report. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Worth City Council is considering regulating short-term rentals after a report found most were operating illegally and were not paying local hotel occupancy taxes. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday

A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County

In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Bass Hall Welcomes Ukrainian Ballet Company

Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet’s inaugural United States tour will make Fort Worth and Bass Hall its only Texas stop, in October, part of a 13-city fall excursion. Performing Arts Fort Worth and Texas Ballet Theater present “A Tribute to Peace — North Texas Welcomes Kyiv City Ballet,” a neoclassical work choreographed by Ekaterina Kozlova and Ivin Kozlov, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Tickets start at $35.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth calls for volunteers to help clean up Trinity River after storms

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth needs volunteers to help clean up the Trinity River after the heavy rain earlier this week brought litter and debris to the area."I run all the time along the trail here," said Tony Kopetchny, who took part in Thursday's cleanup. "I think it's a crown jewel of the city, and I was running the day after the flood hit, and I thought I'd see a bunch of mud, but I couldn't believe just how much trash I saw everywhere. I really thought Mother Nature was sending a message, like help me out...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning

While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
CEDAR HILL, TX

