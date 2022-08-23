Read full article on original website
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Mayor Says People Will Not Pay Less in Property TaxesTom HandyFort Worth, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Announces Karen Molinar as Interim SuperintendentLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
fox4news.com
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
fortworthreport.org
Millions could be headed to Fort Worth’s flood-prone West 7th district through state plan
Two projects aimed at reducing flooding near the West 7th Street entertainment corridor and University Drive will be eligible for state funds if a new regional flood plan is finalized in January. The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group was formed in 2020 as part of a statewide effort to address...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Tastiest Restaurant News — A New Dumplings Spot, Cowtown’s First Cidercade and a Mexican Food Party
The Pantry is now serving classics like the vermicelli noodle salad topped with tender pork. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) A new adult playground is opening just in time for Labor Day, a new dumplings restaurant is worth knowing and there are plenty of treats in store for Mexican Heritage Month. This is the latest Fort Worth restaurant news you need to know.
fwtx.com
5 Fort Worth Restaurant Updates
A Chicago-based chain known for its Italian beef (you had me at Italian beef) and hot dogs is on its way to the Fort Worth area. The restaurant applied for a permit to start construction at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway, according to Bud Kennedy. The first location in Dallas-Fort Worth is at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. in The Colony. It’s set to open in the fall.
fwtx.com
How to Spend 12 Hours in the Cultural District
World-class museums just minutes from one another, a robust performing arts scene, and roots in Fort Worth's history make the Cultural District unlike anyplace else in the city. Centrally located just minutes from downtown, the city's cultural hub has an unending list of things to see and do, making it easy to lose track of 12 hours.
papercitymag.com
Living the Brownstone Life in North Texas — Inside a $2.1 Million Southlake Garden District Home
1543 Meeting Street sits steps from Southlake Town Square's upscale stores and restaurants. The convenience of living in Southlake Town Square is a big part of its lure. Upscale stores and restaurants are just a stroll away, making the location of Southlake’s Garden District Brownstones appealing for families and empty nesters alike.
Fort Worth announces guidelines for flood debris removal
With higher-than-normal amounts of debris to be collected after this week’s rains and floods, the City of Forth Worth has a few simple guidelines for efficient and effective collections.
Most short-term rentals in Fort Worth operating illegally, not paying local hotel occupancy taxes, data shows
Most of the short-term rentals operating in Fort Worth were listed on the mobile platform Airbnb, according to a consultant's report. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Worth City Council is considering regulating short-term rentals after a report found most were operating illegally and were not paying local hotel occupancy taxes. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday
A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
fortworthreport.org
‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County
In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
checkoutdfw.com
You'll get 15 rooms, 7 fireplaces, a wine cellar and views of downtown Fort Worth at this $5.3M mansion
You will feel like royalty at this mansion in Fort Worth. This 6 bed, 6.5 bath home with 10,495 square feet is on the market for $5.3 million. • Lighted insets in walls with images of vineyards. • A spiral staircase that takes you into the library. • Views of...
fox5ny.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University online. She is one year away from graduating with a double Bachelor's...
Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements. One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles. Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime...
Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!
Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Expands to North Texas
Diners can savor 20-inch pizzas full of crispy pepperoni, wings, and more at this restaurant.
Off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.
PLANetizen
Fort Worth Spending More on Flood Control; Still Well Short of What’s Needed
The city of Fort Worth stormwater management program is proposing an $8 million increase in flood control spending over the next five years, a total of $136 million for the city’s storm drains, erosion control, and flood maps, according to a paywalled article by Harrison Mantas for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
fwtx.com
Bass Hall Welcomes Ukrainian Ballet Company
Ukraine’s Kyiv City Ballet’s inaugural United States tour will make Fort Worth and Bass Hall its only Texas stop, in October, part of a 13-city fall excursion. Performing Arts Fort Worth and Texas Ballet Theater present “A Tribute to Peace — North Texas Welcomes Kyiv City Ballet,” a neoclassical work choreographed by Ekaterina Kozlova and Ivin Kozlov, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Tickets start at $35.
Fort Worth calls for volunteers to help clean up Trinity River after storms
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth needs volunteers to help clean up the Trinity River after the heavy rain earlier this week brought litter and debris to the area."I run all the time along the trail here," said Tony Kopetchny, who took part in Thursday's cleanup. "I think it's a crown jewel of the city, and I was running the day after the flood hit, and I thought I'd see a bunch of mud, but I couldn't believe just how much trash I saw everywhere. I really thought Mother Nature was sending a message, like help me out...
This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning
While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
