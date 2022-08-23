ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Report: Mac Jones, starters unlikely to play much in preseason finale

BOSTON -- Anyone hoping for a final, full look at the Patriots' starters before the season gets underway may be disappointed on Friday night.When the Patriots suit up to play the Raiders for their third and final preseason game in Las Vegas, the starters are expected to see "minimal" playing time, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.The Patriots and Raiders held joint practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Bill Belichick has spoken to how valuable those reps can be. Reiss indicated that the work on the practice field this week may ease the urgency for the starters -- including Mac Jones -- to play much in the preseason game."A safer assumption is that they feel the risk of extended action outweighs the potential reward of what would result from it after [two] productive practices," Reiss wrote in a follow-up tweet.Jones and the first-team offense have had minimal game action this preseason, with Jones leading three drives last week before Brian Hoyer got in some work with the starters on one brief drive.
FanSided

Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning feels OT Josh Conerly is prepared, could play ‘relatively soon’ for Oregon

The recruiting world for the Oregon Ducks has seen a number of highs over the past few years. Multiple five-star players have signed on to come to Eugene and put on the green and yellow, causing a lot of fanfare and excitement. One of the most notable 5-star players to sign with the Ducks was OT Josh Conerly, the No. 1 player at his position in 2022. Not only was Conerly a massive get just for the talent that he brings, but also because it marked the first massive win in the tenure for new head coach Dan Lanning. RelatedOregon's 5-star WR...
