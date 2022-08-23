ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dioceseofnewark.org

More than 300 backpacks collected for local students

The diocesan Prison Ministry has collected more than 300 backpacks filled with school supplies, donated by 20 churches and a diocesan organization. They will be distributed to students in the Prison Ministry's PATCH program as well as students in other local programs. Backpacks and money for school supplies were donated...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy