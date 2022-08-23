Read full article on original website
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Valley Farm Market to take on new name, grocery supplier
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem. Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer. The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14. The Stefko Boulevard store said it will...
northampton.edu
Sonography Students Get Pinned!
Ten Northampton Community College (NCC) diagnostic medical sonography graduates celebrated the completion of their degree with a pinning ceremony attended by friends and family at Bethlehem campus on August 11. Graduates were Caroline Copen, Matthew Gulla, Jennifer Weiss, Miranda Yeakel, Sophia Farino, Chelsea Harris, Sierra Marcelino, Joleyce Adams, Shannon Connelly,...
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
Even After Closing 2 Chesco Hospitals to Ensure Financial Stabilization, Tower Health’s Reserves Remain Low
Brandywine Hospital when it was closed in January.Image via Steven Falk, Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite closing Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals in Chester County in a bid to ensure financial stabilization within the company, Tower Health’s troubles remain significant, writes Harold Brubaker for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
morethanthecurve.com
General Lafayette Inn to become club for entrepreneurs who practice capitalism with social component
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Michael Klein reported today that the General Lafayette Inn building has been sold and is being renovated to be a club for entrepreneurs who practice capitalism with a social component. From the article:. Michael M. Carter, the Main Line entrepreneur who bought the inn last spring,...
delawarevalleynews.com
PA Attorney General Files Suit Against Used Car Dealers
HARRISBURG – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that his office has filed a lawsuit against Philadelphia-area used car dealerships, A Impuls Auto Inc. and Great Auto Deals Inc., for allegedly violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws. Owners and operators Yudik Aysenshteyn and Yuriy Klimin are also named in the suit. A Impuls Auto, Inc. is located in Philadelphia and Great Auto Deals Inc. is located in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area SD considers building new elementary school on Route 329
The Northampton Area School District may put up a new school. The district is considering building an elementary school in East Allen Township, off Route 329. The cost of a new school and an administration building, according to a preliminary estimate, would be $70.4 million. No decisions have been made yet by the district on new buildings or alternatives.
Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans
'I like his stance on biblical issues. He's pro-life,' state Senate candidate Todd Johnson said. The post Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies
'If you want our kids to grow up with the same freedoms you have here, we got to beat him bad,' Doug Mastriano said. The post In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs.Image via Trolley Barn Public Market. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
delawarevalleynews.com
Bucks County Auto Body Shop Owner Busted For Insurance Fraud
When someone owns a body shop, they are hoping to forge relationships with Insurance Carriers. When that happens, they become trusted and when they say a car needs $9876.00 in parts and labor, they are taken at their word. That as opposed to having an appraiser come out. This speeds up to process for policy holders.
Longtime Bucks County Judge, Former DA Set To Retire, But She Will Still Be On The Bench
Bucks County Judge Diane Gibbosn will be retiring in early October.Image via Bucks County Courier Times. A longtime Bucks County judge has announced her upcoming retirement, but she will not be leaving the bench for good. Jo Ciavaglia wrote about the judge’s plans for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
Mastriano in Lehigh Valley swing blasts Pa. crime, paints candidacy as fight against ‘tyranny’
Co-opting the pandemic battle cry “follow the science” and blasting Pennsylvania’s crime rate, the Republican candidate for governor spoke to supporters Tuesday during a swing through the Lehigh Valley. State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican serving the state’s south-central 33rd Senate District, is running in the Nov....
2 Delco ZIP Codes Had Homes Sell Above Asking Price. 1 May Surprise You
Demand for houses is still high and inventory is at an all-time low. That means a rising asking price for houses on the market. Even so, homes in two Delaware County ZIP Codes managed to sell well over the list price, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The on-fire...
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
paonlinecasino.com
A $100,000 Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Expires Soon
The clock is ticking for a PA Lottery Powerball winner, who hit a $100,000 prize last year. Luck was on their side that day, but they might not even know it. No one has come forward to claim the prize yet, and it’s set to expire soon. The ticket in question matched four of the five white balls drawn, 37-51-54-58-60, and the red Powerball 19 in the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021.
