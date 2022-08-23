ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online

Valley Farm Market to take on new name, grocery supplier

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem. Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer. The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14. The Stefko Boulevard store said it will...
northampton.edu

Sonography Students Get Pinned!

Ten Northampton Community College (NCC) diagnostic medical sonography graduates celebrated the completion of their degree with a pinning ceremony attended by friends and family at Bethlehem campus on August 11. Graduates were Caroline Copen, Matthew Gulla, Jennifer Weiss, Miranda Yeakel, Sophia Farino, Chelsea Harris, Sierra Marcelino, Joleyce Adams, Shannon Connelly,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northampton, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Northampton, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Education
City
Bethlehem, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

PA Attorney General Files Suit Against Used Car Dealers

HARRISBURG – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that his office has filed a lawsuit against Philadelphia-area used car dealerships, A Impuls Auto Inc. and Great Auto Deals Inc., for allegedly violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws. Owners and operators Yudik Aysenshteyn and Yuriy Klimin are also named in the suit. A Impuls Auto, Inc. is located in Philadelphia and Great Auto Deals Inc. is located in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#K12#Ncc Rrb#Auto Program#Ncc Gm#Asep#Mcdonald#Brown Daub Chevy Service
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton Area SD considers building new elementary school on Route 329

The Northampton Area School District may put up a new school. The district is considering building an elementary school in East Allen Township, off Route 329. The cost of a new school and an administration building, according to a preliminary estimate, would be $70.4 million. No decisions have been made yet by the district on new buildings or alternatives.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Education
delawarevalleynews.com

Bucks County Auto Body Shop Owner Busted For Insurance Fraud

When someone owns a body shop, they are hoping to forge relationships with Insurance Carriers. When that happens, they become trusted and when they say a car needs $9876.00 in parts and labor, they are taken at their word. That as opposed to having an appraiser come out. This speeds up to process for policy holders.
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
paonlinecasino.com

A $100,000 Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Expires Soon

The clock is ticking for a PA Lottery Powerball winner, who hit a $100,000 prize last year. Luck was on their side that day, but they might not even know it. No one has come forward to claim the prize yet, and it’s set to expire soon. The ticket in question matched four of the five white balls drawn, 37-51-54-58-60, and the red Powerball 19 in the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy