Bay Journal

More concerns emerge for Pennsylvania's abandoned oil, gas wells

In 2020, an employee for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection smelled crude oil while driving to work in the northwestern part of the state. Trusting his instincts, he asked agency crews to follow their noses. They found an old abandoned well leaking oil within 500 feet of a dozen year-round and seasonal residences. The oil was flowing directly into the South Branch of Tionesta Creek, which the state classifies as a cold-water, high-quality fishery, meaning it is among the most unpolluted in the state.
WETM 18 News

How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?

(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
wdac.com

Bonus PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Checks Coming

HARRISBURG – Thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who have already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive a one-time bonus rebate starting this week. The one-time bonus rebates are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70% of their original rebate amount. That means the total amount a claimant will receive could be as much as $1,657.50 – up from a previous maximum of $975. The PA Department of Revenue has already processed over 361,000 one-time bonus rebates. Claimants will automatically receive the rebate through the same method, either direct deposit or mailed paper check, that they received their original rebates earlier this year.
explore venango

PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients

OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees

I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankle’s Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: One-time Bonus Rebates on Property Taxes/Rent to Be Distributed Starting this Week

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who have already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive a one-time bonus rebate starting this week. The one-time bonus rebates are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program thanks to a proposal that Governor Tom Wolf introduced earlier this year and recently signed into law.
kqennewsradio.com

Pocono Update

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population

The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

