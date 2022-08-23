HARRISBURG – Thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who have already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive a one-time bonus rebate starting this week. The one-time bonus rebates are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70% of their original rebate amount. That means the total amount a claimant will receive could be as much as $1,657.50 – up from a previous maximum of $975. The PA Department of Revenue has already processed over 361,000 one-time bonus rebates. Claimants will automatically receive the rebate through the same method, either direct deposit or mailed paper check, that they received their original rebates earlier this year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO