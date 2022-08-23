ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux getting 2nd opinion on knee injury

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with an MCL sprain, which he suffered over the weekend in a preseason game against the Bengals. There’s hope that he could be back for Week 1, but the team is taking extra precaution with its young edge rusher.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Thibodeaux will get a second opinion on his knee. He’s visiting Dr. James Andrews, and while “no major surprises are expected,” the Giants want to be sure the initial diagnosis is correct.

The Giants selected Thibodeaux fifth overall in the draft, adding the former Oregon Duck to a defense that desperately needed some juice.

He recorded one tackle in each of the Giants’ first two preseason games this summer.

