Great Britain’s independent energy regulator Ofgem has announced that the default tariff cap will increase to $4,183 (GBP 3,549) from October 1, 2022. Ofgem, which highlighted that the cap has increased by 80 percent since the last update, outlined that the main drivers of the increase are a rise in wholesale costs, increased wholesale volatility costs and adjustment allowance, backwardation costs, network costs, and other costs, which are said to include policy costs and smart costs.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO