Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
TotalEnergies Denies Involvement In Supplying Russian Jets With Fuel
TotalEnergies has denied being involved in supplying fuel to Russian jets used in the war in Ukraine. — French energy major TotalEnergies has denied being involved in supplying fuel to Russian jets used in the war in Ukraine. French Le Monde newspaper reported on Wednesday that TotalEnergies was involved...
rigzone.com
Oil Posts Weekly Gain as Saudi Arabia Warns of Supply Cuts
Oil rose this week with Saudi Arabia’s warning that supply cuts may be warranted overshadowing multiple bearish developments. West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $93.06 a barrel on Friday for a 2.5% weekly gain. Prices have been buoyed since the Saudi oil minister said the OPEC+ alliance may limit production to stabilize a volatile market. Meanwhile, the US central bank probably will continue raising interest rates to combat inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled. Higher rates are typically seen as damaging to energy demand.
rigzone.com
This Week's Oil Price Moves Explained
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on the latest crude oil price moves, natural gas prices, the Inflation Reduction Act and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
rigzone.com
UK Energy Regulator Announces Tariff Cap Increase
Great Britain’s independent energy regulator Ofgem has announced that the default tariff cap will increase to $4,183 (GBP 3,549) from October 1, 2022. Ofgem, which highlighted that the cap has increased by 80 percent since the last update, outlined that the main drivers of the increase are a rise in wholesale costs, increased wholesale volatility costs and adjustment allowance, backwardation costs, network costs, and other costs, which are said to include policy costs and smart costs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
Diesel Pinch Looms
The global diesel market looks set to get even tighter as power generators and industrial users seek relief from surging natural gas prices. Consumers are seeking alternatives to gas after prices rallied to unprecedented levels as Europe shuns Russian barrels. It’s also happening as global diesel stockpiles remain unusually low at a time inventories are typically expanding in preparation for a boost in consumption over winter.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
rigzone.com
Biden Admin Urges Fuel-Export Cuts to Restock Northeast
The Biden administration is warning refiners that it may take “emergency measures” to address fuel exports as stockpiles of gasoline and diesel fuel remain near historically low levels in the Northeast. While East Coast gasoline and diesel inventories are well below normal, exports of US refined products are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Australia PM focussed on workplace reform as he marks 100 days in office
SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government was focussed on jobs and workplace reform as the country faces economic challenges in the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
JOBS・
rigzone.com
CessCon To Launch Decommissioning Hub At Port Of Aberdeen
CessCon Decom has picked the Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbor as the location for its decommissioning hub. When opened in the third quarter of 2022, as part of the $473.5 million South Harbor expansion, the hub will create up to 50 new jobs. The new hub will be located...
Japanese bath houses find new ways to stay afloat
Just before it opens each afternoon, elderly residents gather outside one of Tokyo's last remaining old-style bath houses carrying flannels, soap and shampoo for their regular soak. Japan has never imposed a strict Covid-19 lockdown, and places such as gyms and sentos remained open even when many offices switched to home working and restaurants shortened opening hours.
rigzone.com
Climate Activists Plotting To Negate Manchin Oil Lease Mandate
Climate activists have developed plans to foil a provision Senator Manchin put into the new climate law that ties renewable energy projects to more oil and gas drilling. — Climate activists have developed plans to foil a provision Senator Joe Manchin wedged into the new climate law that ties renewable energy projects to more oil and gas drilling.
rigzone.com
Thai Energy Billionaire Doubles Down on Crypto
Thailand’s second-richest man -- who made most of his fortune in power generation -- is doubling down on his digital-asset plans despite increased scrutiny of the crypto industry and a decline in local trading accounts. Sarath Ratanavadi, chief executive officer of Gulf Energy Development Pcl, said his company will...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015. Bloomberg reported this week that gasoline prices in the U.S. had fallen for 70 days straight. It’s the longest down streak since January 2015, Bloomberg highlighted.
Comments / 0