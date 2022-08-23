ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Markets Insider

Germany wants to shift from Russian to Canadian natural gas supplies at 'warp speed,' but developing LNG export capacity could take years

Germany wants to move away from Russian natural gas at "warp speed," the German chancellor said Tuesday. Although Canada has said a partnership with would be doable, researchers doubt extra supplies will come from Canada soon enough. Canada currently doesn't have export capacity, and developing that could take years, a...
rigzone.com

USA Oil Pours Into Asia

The physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East producers. Buyers in South Korea, India and China have picked up substantial volumes from the US this month...
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
rigzone.com

Drilling Off Turkey On The Up With Trillion And TPAO Sending Rigs

Drilling offshore Turkey is intensifying with Trillion Energy set to begin Black Sea drilling next Monday, several weeks after Turkish Petroleum sent a drillship to the Mediterranean. — Drilling offshore Turkey is intensifying with Trillion Energy set to begin Black Sea drilling next Monday, only several weeks after Turkish Petroleum sent its newest drillship to the Mediterranean Sea.
rigzone.com

USA Oil and Gas Producers Recover and Reset

According to the EY U.S. oil and gas reserves, production and ESG benchmarking study, U.S. oil and gas producers recovered and reset in 2021, posting increased profits of $73.7 billion and $211.9 billion in revenues, with significant deal activity that drove $144.1 billion in capital expenditures. Higher commodity prices and...
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
TheConversationAU

Opening 10 new oil and gas sites is a win for fossil fuel companies – but a staggering loss for the rest of Australia

Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King yesterday handed Australia’s fossil fuel industry two significant wins. The minister announced oil and gas exploration will be allowed at ten new Australian ocean sites – comprising almost 47,000 square kilometres. And she approved two new offshore greenhouse gas storage areas off Western Australia and the Northern Territory, to explore the potential of “carbon capture and storage” (CCS) technology. The minister said the new oil and gas permits will bolster energy security in Australia and beyond, and ultimately aid the transition to renewables. King also said controversial carbon-capture and storage was necessary to meet Australia’s net-zero emissions...
Grist

As drought dries up the Yangtze river, China loses hydropower

A historic drought in the southwest of China is drying up rivers, intensifying forest fires, damaging crops, and severely curtailing electricity in a region highly dependent on hydropower. The Yangtze River, the third largest in the world, has dropped to half its average water levels, affecting shipping routes, limiting drinking...
rigzone.com

USA Drops Rig

The U.S. dropped one rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 19. Following the decrease, the total U.S. rig count now stands at 762, comprising 741 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count shows. Of the total U.S. rig count of 762, 601 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 159 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
The Guardian

UK customers face ‘catastrophic winter’ as energy costs soar, says EDF retail boss

The UK faces a “dramatic and catastrophic winter for customers” as energy prices soar, according to a stark warning from the head of EDF Energy’s retail business. Philippe Commaret, the energy firm’s managing director for customers, called for extra government intervention, including help for households to insulate their homes and a VAT cut for small businesses as prices jumped to record levels.
