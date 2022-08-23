Read full article on original website
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Germany wants to shift from Russian to Canadian natural gas supplies at 'warp speed,' but developing LNG export capacity could take years
Germany wants to move away from Russian natural gas at "warp speed," the German chancellor said Tuesday. Although Canada has said a partnership with would be doable, researchers doubt extra supplies will come from Canada soon enough. Canada currently doesn't have export capacity, and developing that could take years, a...
rigzone.com
USA Oil Pours Into Asia
The physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East producers. Buyers in South Korea, India and China have picked up substantial volumes from the US this month...
Tanker carrying first Australian gas shipment to Europe in more than five years will dock in UK before most of it is piped into continent to storage sites
Australian gas will be shipped to Europe for the first time in over half a decade in an attempt to ease pressures as gas shortages continue to bite the continent. The Attalos gas tanker is expected to pull into the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames today.
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
rigzone.com
Drilling Off Turkey On The Up With Trillion And TPAO Sending Rigs
Drilling offshore Turkey is intensifying with Trillion Energy set to begin Black Sea drilling next Monday, several weeks after Turkish Petroleum sent a drillship to the Mediterranean. — Drilling offshore Turkey is intensifying with Trillion Energy set to begin Black Sea drilling next Monday, only several weeks after Turkish Petroleum sent its newest drillship to the Mediterranean Sea.
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
International Business Times
Team OneFist Destroys Natural Gas System At Russian Oil Hub, Knocks Power Plant And Airport Offline
Team OneFist, the internationathat l group of volunteer hackers which has repeatedly hit Russian infrastructure in an effort to hobble its war effort in Ukraine, has struck again. This time, its SCADA attack has left an important Russian oil hub dark and cold. An attack on supervisory control and data...
US natural gas prices surge to 14-year high. What it means for your heating bill
Why is natural gas going up? U.S. natural gas futures are trading at 14-year highs this week, which could impact heating costs this winter.
rigzone.com
USA Oil and Gas Producers Recover and Reset
According to the EY U.S. oil and gas reserves, production and ESG benchmarking study, U.S. oil and gas producers recovered and reset in 2021, posting increased profits of $73.7 billion and $211.9 billion in revenues, with significant deal activity that drove $144.1 billion in capital expenditures. Higher commodity prices and...
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
Ford to suspend Transit Connect van sales in U.S. by end of 2023 - Automotive News
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) will stop selling the Transit Connect van in the United States by the end of next year and has scrapped plans to build the vehicle's next model in Mexico, Automotive News reported on Tuesday.
CARS・
Opening 10 new oil and gas sites is a win for fossil fuel companies – but a staggering loss for the rest of Australia
Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King yesterday handed Australia’s fossil fuel industry two significant wins. The minister announced oil and gas exploration will be allowed at ten new Australian ocean sites – comprising almost 47,000 square kilometres. And she approved two new offshore greenhouse gas storage areas off Western Australia and the Northern Territory, to explore the potential of “carbon capture and storage” (CCS) technology. The minister said the new oil and gas permits will bolster energy security in Australia and beyond, and ultimately aid the transition to renewables. King also said controversial carbon-capture and storage was necessary to meet Australia’s net-zero emissions...
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Supply-chain chaos due to COVID lockdowns, geopolitics, and now a heat wave are weighing on companies with China production hubs.
As drought dries up the Yangtze river, China loses hydropower
A historic drought in the southwest of China is drying up rivers, intensifying forest fires, damaging crops, and severely curtailing electricity in a region highly dependent on hydropower. The Yangtze River, the third largest in the world, has dropped to half its average water levels, affecting shipping routes, limiting drinking...
rigzone.com
USA Drops Rig
The U.S. dropped one rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 19. Following the decrease, the total U.S. rig count now stands at 762, comprising 741 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count shows. Of the total U.S. rig count of 762, 601 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 159 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
UK customers face ‘catastrophic winter’ as energy costs soar, says EDF retail boss
The UK faces a “dramatic and catastrophic winter for customers” as energy prices soar, according to a stark warning from the head of EDF Energy’s retail business. Philippe Commaret, the energy firm’s managing director for customers, called for extra government intervention, including help for households to insulate their homes and a VAT cut for small businesses as prices jumped to record levels.
