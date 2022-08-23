ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
ambcrypto.com

Will history repeat itself for Shiba Inu [SHIB] long-term holders

Shiba Inu [SHIB] fell to number thirteen in market value according to CoinMarketCap as the meme coin price plunged. The altcoin, which has recently enjoyed moments of sustained rallies, was trading at $0.0000128 at press time. This price represented a 12.91% decrease from its 24-hour status. Before the capitulation, SHIB...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Xrp#Shib Price Analysis#Rsi#Obv#Ao
ambcrypto.com

XRP achieves a new milestone, beats even BTC and ETH in…

XRP’s performance in the last few weeks has been quite stagnant as it showed a negative 7.71% seven-day growth. After touching the 0.3878 mark on 17 August, the token gained a southbound momentum and fell to $0.3447 on 20 August. At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.3451 with a market capitalization of $17,194,718,951.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] traders can open short positions fearlessly because…

Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency, hasn’t been able to climb up the price ladder despite showcasing recovery signs. Still, there is uncertainty regarding the sector’s future as the crypto market bottomed nearly 74% from its top gains (YTD). Even holders have suffered the wrath of this downward trajectory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin breakout possible as whales close in on sideways BTC price

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed strictly rangebound on Aug. 24 as buyers and sellers attempted to spark a breakout. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering near $21,500 at the Wall Street open. The pair had seen little action in the 24 hours prior, entering the fifth day of...
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Trades Heavy, Why BTC Could Soon Test $20K

Bitcoin is struggling to recover above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is consolidating and remains at a risk of a move towards the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is consolidating above $21,000 and facing a lot of hurdles. The price is now trading above the $21,200 level and the 100 hourly...
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Carries Less Risks Than Ethereum or BNB, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum overtakes reigning champion Cardano in terms of…

The developers of a blockchain network play a critical role in the growth and expansion of the network. From designing and maintaining the architecture to building smart contracts — developers do it all. And, in light of recent developments, Ethereum [ETH] has come out on top to have the maximum developer activity.
ambcrypto.com

Reasons why Ethereum traders can consider going long this week

Ethereum [ETH] is starting to rank among accolades lately as the Merge release date appears closer. The expected- 15 September launch has gripped the crypto community with huge promised incentives. The upcoming Merge has also led to a spike in the development activity on the Ethereum network in the past...
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot: New deployment activated; what spot does it leave DOT at

Having several parachains that support its decentralized web objectives has been one reason Polkadot [DOT] has stayed relevant in the crypto ecosystem. In fact, its growing ecosystem has left the comfort of its network to contribute to new blockchain development. While many may have considered the Polkadot architecture limited, the...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Miners Continue To Dump

Data shows the Bitcoin miner reserves have continued to trend downwards recently, suggesting that miners have been dumping their coins. Bitcoin Miners Have Been Withdrawing From Their Wallets In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC miner reserves have been observing negative change recently,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy