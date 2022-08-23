ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Science Daily

Therapeutic viruses help turbocharge the immune system against cancer

The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from a wildly diverse range of potential threats. Among these are bacterial diseases, including plague, cholera, diphtheria and Lyme disease, and viral contagions such as influenza, Ebola virus and SARS CoV-2. Despite the impressive power of the immune system's complex defense...
CANCER
Science Daily

New treatment principle for chronic hepatitis B and D infections

A new immunological treatment against hepatitis B and D viruses, both of which can cause liver cancer, shows promising results in animal models. Results from the treatment, which is being developed by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, have been published in the journal Gut. Chronic infections of the hepatitis...
CANCER
Science Daily

Scientists pinpoint brain region responsible for effortful helping behavior

An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behaviour -choices people make that help others -- takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

The evolution of mucus: How did we get all this slime?

From the slime coating slugs to the saliva in our mouths, many slippery bodily fluids contain mucus. So how did this marvel of biology evolve?. In mammals, the answer is many times, and often in a surprising way, according to a new study on proteins called mucins. These molecules have a variety of functions, but as a family, they are known as components of mucus, where they contribute to the substance's gooey consistency.
WILDLIFE
#Small Intestine#Organoid#Intestines#Stem Cells#Optimization#Diseases#General Health#Clevers#Cell Stem Cell
Science Daily

Durable coating kills COVID virus, other germs in minutes

There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. Developed by a team of University of Michigan engineers and immunologists, it proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Daily

Protein structures aren't set in stone

When you think of proteins -- the enzymes, signaling molecules, and structural components in every living thing -- you might think of single strands of amino acids, organized like beads on a string. But nearly all proteins consist of multiple strands folded up and bound to one another, forming complicated 3D superstructures called molecular assemblies. One of the key steps to understanding biology is discovering how a protein does its job, which requires knowledge of its structures down to the atomic level.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Glass nanoparticles show unexpected coupling when levitated with laser light

A team of researchers at the University of Vienna, the Austrian Academy of Sciences and the University of Duisburg-Essen have found a new mechanism that fundamentally alters the interaction between optically levitated nanoparticles. Their experiment demonstrates previously unattainable levels of control over the coupling in arrays of particles, thereby creating a new platform to study complex physical phenomena. The results are published in this week's issue of Science.
PHYSICS
Science Daily

Stony corals use a refined built-in ventilation system to protect themselves from environmental stressors

Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. Dying reefs and once-vibrant corals that have since lost all colour: climate change is having massive effects on the architects of undersea cities. As waters grow warmer, the phenomenon of "coral bleaching" continues to spread. Yet not all corals are equally susceptible. An international team led by Cesar Pacherres and Moritz Holtappels from the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) in Bremerhaven and Soeren Ahmerkamp from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen may have found the explanation: using minuscule filaments (cilia), corals can influence the currents in their immediate vicinity, protecting themselves from harmful oxygen concentrations, as the experts report in the journal Current Biology.
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Science Daily

Illicit drugs are used by one in ten intensive cardiac care unit patients

Illicit drug use is associated with a nearly nine-fold greater risk of death or life-threatening emergencies in intensive cardiac care unit (ICCU) patients,according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022.1. Study author Dr. Theo Pezel of Hospital Lariboisiere, Paris, France said: "Our study shows that patients with acute cardiovascular conditions...
HEALTH
Science Daily

Good sleepers have lower risk of heart disease and stroke

Nine in ten people do not get a good night's sleep, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022.1 The study found that suboptimal sleep was associated with a higher likelihood of heart disease and stroke. The authors estimated that seven in ten of these cardiovascular conditions could be prevented if everyone was a good sleeper.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Potential threat to heart health from extreme weather

An analysis in nearly 2.3 million Europeans has found detrimental associations between cold weather and deaths from heart disease, particularly in poor neighbourhoods. The late-breaking research is presented at ESC Congress 2022.1 Hot weather was linked with excess deaths from heart disease and stroke in patients with heart conditions. Study...
HEALTH
Science Daily

'Polypill' reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack

A three-drug medication known as a "polypill," developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Silicon image sensor that computes

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. As any driver knows, accidents can happen in the blink of an eye -- so when it comes to the camera system in autonomous vehicles, processing time is critical. The time that it takes for the system to snap an image and deliver the data to the microprocessor for image processing could mean the difference between avoiding an obstacle or getting into a major accident.
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

Mimicking termites to generate new materials

Inspired by the way termites build their nests, researchers at Caltech have developed a framework to design new materials that mimic the fundamental rules hidden in nature's growth patterns. The researchers showed that, using these rules, it is possible to create materials designed with specific programmable properties. The research, led...
CHEMISTRY

