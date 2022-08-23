Read full article on original website
Science Daily
Therapeutic viruses help turbocharge the immune system against cancer
The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from a wildly diverse range of potential threats. Among these are bacterial diseases, including plague, cholera, diphtheria and Lyme disease, and viral contagions such as influenza, Ebola virus and SARS CoV-2. Despite the impressive power of the immune system's complex defense...
Science Daily
Scientists pinpoint brain region responsible for effortful helping behavior
An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behaviour -choices people make that help others -- takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
Science Daily
New treatment principle for chronic hepatitis B and D infections
A new immunological treatment against hepatitis B and D viruses, both of which can cause liver cancer, shows promising results in animal models. Results from the treatment, which is being developed by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, have been published in the journal Gut. Chronic infections of the hepatitis...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
Science Daily
'Polypill' reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack
A three-drug medication known as a "polypill," developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
Science Daily
Good sleepers have lower risk of heart disease and stroke
Nine in ten people do not get a good night's sleep, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022.1 The study found that suboptimal sleep was associated with a higher likelihood of heart disease and stroke. The authors estimated that seven in ten of these cardiovascular conditions could be prevented if everyone was a good sleeper.
Science Daily
Durable coating kills COVID virus, other germs in minutes
There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. Developed by a team of University of Michigan engineers and immunologists, it proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2...
Science Daily
Majority of clinicians in U.S. safety net practices report 'moral distress' during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
The distress of doctors and nurses working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has received much attention in news media and academic research, including their moral distress witnessing so many deaths at times when they could offer so little. Much less attention has been paid to the moral distress of clinicians working in other settings during the pandemic.
Science Daily
Hydropower dams induce widespread species extinctions across Amazonian forest islands, research finds
Deforestation, habitat loss and fragmentation are linked and are driving the ongoing biodiversity crisis, with hydropower to blame for much of this degradation. In lowland tropical forests, river damming typically floods vast low-elevation areas, while previous ridgetops often become insular forest patches. . In a new study, scientists from UEA,...
Science Daily
Potential threat to heart health from extreme weather
An analysis in nearly 2.3 million Europeans has found detrimental associations between cold weather and deaths from heart disease, particularly in poor neighbourhoods. The late-breaking research is presented at ESC Congress 2022.1 Hot weather was linked with excess deaths from heart disease and stroke in patients with heart conditions. Study...
Science Daily
Slugs, snails are not alone in causing rat lungworm disease in humans
A review of decades of research revealed more than a dozen kinds of animals in addition to slugs and snails have caused rat lungworm disease in people around the world. Researchers from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and the University of London (UK) combed through nearly 140 scientific studies published between 1962 and 2022 and found 32 species of freshwater prawns/shrimp, crayfish, crabs, flatworms, fish, sea snakes, frogs, toads, lizards, centipedes, cattle, pigs, and snails can act as carriers of the rat lungworm parasite (Angiostrongylus cantonensis). Of these, at least 13 species of prawns/shrimp, crabs, flatworms, fish, frogs, toads, lizards, and centipedes have been associated with causing rat lungworm disease in humans.
Science Daily
The evolution of mucus: How did we get all this slime?
From the slime coating slugs to the saliva in our mouths, many slippery bodily fluids contain mucus. So how did this marvel of biology evolve?. In mammals, the answer is many times, and often in a surprising way, according to a new study on proteins called mucins. These molecules have a variety of functions, but as a family, they are known as components of mucus, where they contribute to the substance's gooey consistency.
Science Daily
Illicit drugs are used by one in ten intensive cardiac care unit patients
Illicit drug use is associated with a nearly nine-fold greater risk of death or life-threatening emergencies in intensive cardiac care unit (ICCU) patients,according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022.1. Study author Dr. Theo Pezel of Hospital Lariboisiere, Paris, France said: "Our study shows that patients with acute cardiovascular conditions...
Science Daily
New evidence shows planting around school playgrounds protects children from air pollution
Scientists have published new evidence showing that selective planting of vegetation between roads and playgrounds can substantially cut toxic traffic-derived air pollution reaching school children. The new findings, published this week in the journal Scientific Reports, demonstrate that roadside vegetation can be designed, installed and maintained to achieve rapid, significant...
