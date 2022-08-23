ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree Hugger

Light-Filled Micro-Apartment Is Inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian Minimalism

Whether it's a self-sufficient tiny house, a humble yurt, or a cutting-edge micro-apartment, small spaces are thankfully gaining traction around the world, as more and more people are prioritizing energy efficiency, simpler lifestyles, minimalism, and affordability over the pressure to conform to consumerist social expectations. Smaller is indeed more beautiful,...
PC Magazine

Creative, Clever, and Connected: The Best Gifts for Digital Artists

We asked professional graphic designer and contributor to PCMag, Shelby Tupper, what are some of the best gifts an artist can receive this year. She came up with these enviable ideas for every artist on your shopping list. It won’t be long before the season of twinkling LEDs and gift-giving...
komando.com

10 tips for better food photography

Taking pictures of food is a fun way to tell beautiful stories. Whether you’re sharing a recipe for a culinary blog or want to show off your business or hobby, capturing enticing photos is essential. Food photography is a popular social media trend and a great way to get...
Apartment Therapy

The Only Thing Better Than This Apartment’s Woodwork Is the Bold Color Throughout

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We loved Chicago but after a decade there, we realized that it no longer fit our needs. I’m a sucker for cheesy Hallmark rom-coms, and love how they always feature tight-knit communities, friendly, laidback shop owners (looking for love of course), and bustling town squares full of happy people. We wanted a taste of that — a decent, affordable apartment in a walkable neighborhood where we could relax, instead of constantly having to hustle to keep up. We’d fantasized about Cincinnati’s colorful architecture ever since we visited my sister there a few years ago, so when the time came, it was at the top of our list of places to go.
The Independent

10 best floor lamps for illuminating your space in style

Multiple light sources can create a homely atmosphere that you just can’t achieve with only overhead lighting. But where a table lamp can be easy to place – sideboard, piano, console table – a standalone floor lamp demands its own space.The trick is to find the perfect position for your lamp that doesn’t interrupt the flow of traffic but that doesn’t see it cramped into a corner, either. Ideally, you want the whole floor lamp on show, from shade to base, so do measure up before you commit.A traditional standard lamp offers a single light source and, depending on the...
dornob.com

SeaPods Provide Oceanfront Living While Restoring Life Below the Surface

As a way to maximize seaside living without the associated cost and environmental destruction, Panama-based company Ocean Builders is rolling out a line of floating home pods that can be positioned off almost any coast. Dubbed the “world’s first eco-restorative homes,” SeaPods are the brainchild of the company’s Head of...
