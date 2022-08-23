Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
This Is What a 97-Square-Foot Apartment In Paris Looks Like
Everyone dreams of moving into a romantic Parisian apartment with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower, but as one TikTok clip proves, expectations don’t always match with reality. TikTok user @shump_ has revealed what it’s really like to live in the City of Lights. It’s not all glitz...
Tree Hugger
Light-Filled Micro-Apartment Is Inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian Minimalism
Whether it's a self-sufficient tiny house, a humble yurt, or a cutting-edge micro-apartment, small spaces are thankfully gaining traction around the world, as more and more people are prioritizing energy efficiency, simpler lifestyles, minimalism, and affordability over the pressure to conform to consumerist social expectations. Smaller is indeed more beautiful,...
David Bromstad Shows How To DIY Your Own Wall Art
If you want art that really speaks to your personality, make it yourself. David Bromstad has some tips on creating some simple DIY art that matches your home.
PC Magazine
Creative, Clever, and Connected: The Best Gifts for Digital Artists
We asked professional graphic designer and contributor to PCMag, Shelby Tupper, what are some of the best gifts an artist can receive this year. She came up with these enviable ideas for every artist on your shopping list. It won’t be long before the season of twinkling LEDs and gift-giving...
The Airy Bob Is Like Your Own Personal Wind Machine in a Haircut
Get yourself a good haircut and you can chill it on the styling as the shape will do the heavy lifting. A prime example? The airy bob—so named because the skillful layering and shaping makes for a cut so light, voluminous, and breezy, that it defies gravity. Despite what...
komando.com
10 tips for better food photography
Taking pictures of food is a fun way to tell beautiful stories. Whether you’re sharing a recipe for a culinary blog or want to show off your business or hobby, capturing enticing photos is essential. Food photography is a popular social media trend and a great way to get...
The Only Thing Better Than This Apartment’s Woodwork Is the Bold Color Throughout
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We loved Chicago but after a decade there, we realized that it no longer fit our needs. I’m a sucker for cheesy Hallmark rom-coms, and love how they always feature tight-knit communities, friendly, laidback shop owners (looking for love of course), and bustling town squares full of happy people. We wanted a taste of that — a decent, affordable apartment in a walkable neighborhood where we could relax, instead of constantly having to hustle to keep up. We’d fantasized about Cincinnati’s colorful architecture ever since we visited my sister there a few years ago, so when the time came, it was at the top of our list of places to go.
10 best floor lamps for illuminating your space in style
Multiple light sources can create a homely atmosphere that you just can’t achieve with only overhead lighting. But where a table lamp can be easy to place – sideboard, piano, console table – a standalone floor lamp demands its own space.The trick is to find the perfect position for your lamp that doesn’t interrupt the flow of traffic but that doesn’t see it cramped into a corner, either. Ideally, you want the whole floor lamp on show, from shade to base, so do measure up before you commit.A traditional standard lamp offers a single light source and, depending on the...
dornob.com
SeaPods Provide Oceanfront Living While Restoring Life Below the Surface
As a way to maximize seaside living without the associated cost and environmental destruction, Panama-based company Ocean Builders is rolling out a line of floating home pods that can be positioned off almost any coast. Dubbed the “world’s first eco-restorative homes,” SeaPods are the brainchild of the company’s Head of...
BHG
A BHG Editor Brings '70s Style to This Once-Neglected Midcentury Modern Home
As an editor, I love an "old house meets new owner" story. But mine was feeling less fairy tale and more "delusional woman buys crumbling box"—until I stumbled on shots of my own house in a 1974 issue of Better Homes & Gardens. With a flood of new inspiration, I set about helping her flaunt, rather than hide, her age.
