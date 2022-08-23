ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Two militia members convicted of plot to kidnap Michigan governor

By JEFF KOWALSKY
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tp8vK_0hS8OFZY00
Two men were convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer /AFP/File

Two right-wing militia members were convicted on Tuesday of plotting to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, because of the tough Covid-19 pandemic restrictions she imposed on the northern US state.

A federal jury deliberated for eight hours over two days before finding Adam Fox and Barry Croft guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction -- a bomb.

"Today's verdict confirms this plot was very real and very dangerous," said Andrew Birge, a former US attorney who was appointed by the Justice Department to oversee the trial.

"No elected leader should have to contend with what Governor Whitmer faced here," Birge said in a statement. "The Justice Department will not tolerate violent extremist plots of this nature seeking to undermine our democracy."

Fox and Croft, who face a potential sentence of life in prison, were among six alleged right-wing militants arrested in October 2020 following a sting operation by the FBI.

Two defendants -- Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta -- were found not guilty in April after a nearly one-month trial. Two others pleaded guilty and testified against their co-defendants.

The jury failed to reach a verdict in April after five days of deliberations in the cases of Fox and Croft, the alleged ringleaders of the plot, and they were put on trial again in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

According to prosecutors, the accused were members of the Boogaloo movement, a loosely-shaped ideology formed around gun culture and the belief that a civil war is looming.

According to the indictment, they considered the governor a "tyrant" because of her tough Covid rules and planned to kidnap her and put her on "trial."

- 'Radicalized' -

Whitmer, for her part, thanked the prosecutors and said the verdicts "prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable."

The governor in her statement alluded to recent attacks and threats against the Federal Bureau of Investigation and its agents, which followed this month's raid of Donald Trump's Florida home in an effort to recover classified documents kept there by the former president.

"Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation," Whitmer added.

The arrests came amid growing concerns over armed right-wing extremist groups, which the FBI has said constitute the greatest domestic terror threat to the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9c7L_0hS8OFZY00
Armed demonstrators in Lansing, Michigan, during a protest against coronavirus pandemic restrictions /AFP/File

They came as tensions soared ahead of the November 2020 presidential election between Republican Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, then spilled over into violence on January 6, 2021 with the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Members of right-wing extremist groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged in connection with the storming of the Capitol.

The defendants allegedly conducted surveillance outside Whitmer's vacation home and took pictures of a nearby bridge they planned to blow up as a diversion while they seized the governor.

Their defense lawyers accused federal agents of entrapment by infiltrating their group with informants and hatching the kidnapping plot.

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Oklahoma Executes Inmate After Parole Board Recommends Clemency

James Coddington was pronounced dead Thursday after he was executed by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, despite a recommendation by the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that he be spared. Coddington received the death sentence after he was convicted for the brutal murder of his coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. At 24-years-old and in a cocaine-induced rage, Coddington beat Hale with a hammer after the man refused to give him money for more drugs. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a petition for clemency for Coddington on Wednesday and declined to commute his sentence, solidifying his trip to the chamber. At Coddington’s early August parole hearing, the killer showed remorse for murdering Hale, but his son, Mitch Hale, who attended the execution, didn’t believe it. “He proved today it wasn’t genuine. He never apologized,” Hale said of the man’s last words in an interview with the AP. “He didn’t bring up my dad.” Coddington is the fifth inmate Oklahoma has executed since reinstating the policy last year. In July, the state said it plans to execute an inmate every four weeks through 2024, starting Aug. 25, according to Oklahoma Watch.Read it at Associated Press
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CNN

Lindsey Graham warns of 'riots in the streets' if Trump is prosecuted

Following the FBI’s retrieval of at least 184 classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on Fox, claiming there would be “riots in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted. Reporters Olivia Nuzzi and Emily Ngo join New Day to discuss.
POTUS
AFP

AFP

81K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy