Shelbyville, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Leading the Charge repeats in Bucchero Stakes at Horseshoe Indianapolis

Leading the Charge led the way to the wire for a repeat win in the 18th running of the $100,000 Bucchero Stakes Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. The one and one-sixteenth mile event served as a springboard for the flashy grey gelding to near $300,000 in career earnings. Starting...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

New Fishers business focuses on stretching

A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
FISHERS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Rivals puts in-state 2025 duo Haralson and Sisley in national top-40

National recruiting outlet Rivals continues to roll out new and updated basketball rankings this week. For the first time the resource has published rankings for the class of 2025 — those players just starting their sophomore year of high school. The state of Indiana has produced two players in...
FISHERS, IN
AdWeek

Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Shelbyville, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
shelbycountypost.com

Southwestern hires Greensburg native Collin Rigney as new athletic director

Greensburg native Collin Rigney is Southwestern Elementary School’s new assistant principal and he will serve as the school system’s new athletic director. “(Collin) had the athletic director piece but his background in elementary education, some of his answers showed he could answer the assistant principal questions. He had that elementary piece in his background,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards after Wednesday’s special school board meeting to announce the hiring. “He really kind of developed that position through his interview. He was outstanding. He comes from a great family in athletics and was an athlete himself.”
GREENSBURG, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Scot Shrader a product of musical heritage

Scot Shrader was looking forward to a busy week of August performances earlier this month. “I have four dates in six days and am booked weekends for awhile,” said the popular local musician. “Music is a huge part of my life and I appreciate the opportunities this community gives me.”
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Southside Times

Antone hired as Roncalli baseball coach

Roncalli High School is pleased to announce that Pat Antone has agreed to become the next head coach of the Royals baseball program. He will be the ninth coach in the history of the program. Antone had this to say about joining the Royals, “Roncalli is a special place, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Horseshoe Indianapolis
readthereporter.com

200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede

Take part in community events & support local businesses. The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Golden Bears rekindling old rivalry with Rushville

After allowing Greensburg to score four second-half touchdowns in a 35-21 season-opening loss Friday at McKeand Stadium, Shelbyville head coach Brian Glesing had a simple breakdown of his team’s performance. “We have to be more physical, that is one of the biggest things,” said Glesing. “We have to be...
RUSHVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Dee Ann Bond, 75, of Noblesville

Dee Ann Bond, 75, of Noblesville, passed away on August 20, 2022. Dee was a part of the ”Baby Boom” after World War II and was born on March 13, 1947 to Dean & Ruth Benjamin of Monticello, Indiana. After she graduated from Twin Lakes High School, Dee...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Beyond the buses at Hamilton Heights

Featured speakers at Saturday’s Cicero Kiwanis Club meeting enthusiastically and optimistically greeted their audience, despite it being 7:30 a.m. on a non-workday and barely into the 2022-23 academic year. After all, scheduling Hamilton Heights’ buses, drivers, aides (if needed), and routes amid a nationwide bus driver shortage could have...
CICERO, IN
Horse Racing
Sports
buildingindiana.com

Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
WHITESTOWN, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball: Projected starting lineup and key players for 2022-23

Indiana basketball is less than 80 days away from tipping off the season against Morehead State on November 7th and Mike Woodson has the talent and players to win this season. Not to sound like an over-excited fan, but this is one of the most exciting seasons for Indiana basketball fans since 2016-17, where the Hoosiers were ranked in the preseason AP polls at 11, which is likely around the spot where they’ll be ranked for this upcoming preseason rankings.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fieldhouse project advances in Columbus

Columbus city officials have decided to spend $30,000 to hire a consultant to help develop business strategies for the new NexusPark fieldhouse. The Republic reports the Columbus Board of Works has approved the agreement with Indianapolis-based Legacy Sports Group. The four-month-long contract is for management consultant services for the fieldhouse’s...
COLUMBUS, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Indianapolis-based trucking company moving to Shelbyville

A growing over-the-road trucking company is in the process of moving its company from Indianapolis to Shelbyville. A3P Logistics Group, 8129 Whitham Drive in Indianapolis, has purchased land on Enterprise Drive near Toray Resin Company, 821 W. Mausoleum Road, with the intent of running its trucking company from the site.

