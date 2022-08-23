Indiana basketball is less than 80 days away from tipping off the season against Morehead State on November 7th and Mike Woodson has the talent and players to win this season. Not to sound like an over-excited fan, but this is one of the most exciting seasons for Indiana basketball fans since 2016-17, where the Hoosiers were ranked in the preseason AP polls at 11, which is likely around the spot where they’ll be ranked for this upcoming preseason rankings.

