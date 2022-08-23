Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shelbycountypost.com
Leading the Charge repeats in Bucchero Stakes at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Leading the Charge led the way to the wire for a repeat win in the 18th running of the $100,000 Bucchero Stakes Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. The one and one-sixteenth mile event served as a springboard for the flashy grey gelding to near $300,000 in career earnings. Starting...
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
thedailyhoosier.com
Rivals puts in-state 2025 duo Haralson and Sisley in national top-40
National recruiting outlet Rivals continues to roll out new and updated basketball rankings this week. For the first time the resource has published rankings for the class of 2025 — those players just starting their sophomore year of high school. The state of Indiana has produced two players in...
AdWeek
Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shelbycountypost.com
Southwestern hires Greensburg native Collin Rigney as new athletic director
Greensburg native Collin Rigney is Southwestern Elementary School’s new assistant principal and he will serve as the school system’s new athletic director. “(Collin) had the athletic director piece but his background in elementary education, some of his answers showed he could answer the assistant principal questions. He had that elementary piece in his background,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards after Wednesday’s special school board meeting to announce the hiring. “He really kind of developed that position through his interview. He was outstanding. He comes from a great family in athletics and was an athlete himself.”
shelbycountypost.com
Scot Shrader a product of musical heritage
Scot Shrader was looking forward to a busy week of August performances earlier this month. “I have four dates in six days and am booked weekends for awhile,” said the popular local musician. “Music is a huge part of my life and I appreciate the opportunities this community gives me.”
Southside Times
Antone hired as Roncalli baseball coach
Roncalli High School is pleased to announce that Pat Antone has agreed to become the next head coach of the Royals baseball program. He will be the ninth coach in the history of the program. Antone had this to say about joining the Royals, “Roncalli is a special place, and...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
IN THIS ARTICLE
readthereporter.com
200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede
Take part in community events & support local businesses. The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that...
shelbycountypost.com
Golden Bears rekindling old rivalry with Rushville
After allowing Greensburg to score four second-half touchdowns in a 35-21 season-opening loss Friday at McKeand Stadium, Shelbyville head coach Brian Glesing had a simple breakdown of his team’s performance. “We have to be more physical, that is one of the biggest things,” said Glesing. “We have to be...
shelbycountypost.com
Dee Ann Bond, 75, of Noblesville
Dee Ann Bond, 75, of Noblesville, passed away on August 20, 2022. Dee was a part of the ”Baby Boom” after World War II and was born on March 13, 1947 to Dean & Ruth Benjamin of Monticello, Indiana. After she graduated from Twin Lakes High School, Dee...
readthereporter.com
Beyond the buses at Hamilton Heights
Featured speakers at Saturday’s Cicero Kiwanis Club meeting enthusiastically and optimistically greeted their audience, despite it being 7:30 a.m. on a non-workday and barely into the 2022-23 academic year. After all, scheduling Hamilton Heights’ buses, drivers, aides (if needed), and routes amid a nationwide bus driver shortage could have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cousins Subs plans Indianapolis expansion with first stores to open in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – A Midwest sub sandwich chain hopes to add up to seven Indianapolis-area locations over the next few years. Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs plans to open its first two Indy locations in 2023. The regional chain has nearly 100 sub shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. The chain has signed leases for its first two […]
buildingindiana.com
Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M
ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
Indiana basketball: Projected starting lineup and key players for 2022-23
Indiana basketball is less than 80 days away from tipping off the season against Morehead State on November 7th and Mike Woodson has the talent and players to win this season. Not to sound like an over-excited fan, but this is one of the most exciting seasons for Indiana basketball fans since 2016-17, where the Hoosiers were ranked in the preseason AP polls at 11, which is likely around the spot where they’ll be ranked for this upcoming preseason rankings.
Inside Indiana Business
Fieldhouse project advances in Columbus
Columbus city officials have decided to spend $30,000 to hire a consultant to help develop business strategies for the new NexusPark fieldhouse. The Republic reports the Columbus Board of Works has approved the agreement with Indianapolis-based Legacy Sports Group. The four-month-long contract is for management consultant services for the fieldhouse’s...
Parents give update on ISU football player injured in crash that killed 3
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon's mom, Lakisha, couldn't believe the news when she heard her son was involved in a crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. “I got so shaky and dropping things," said Lakisha. "My heart started hurting and it's just like, 'Lord have mercy what is this?'"
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
shelbycountypost.com
Indianapolis-based trucking company moving to Shelbyville
A growing over-the-road trucking company is in the process of moving its company from Indianapolis to Shelbyville. A3P Logistics Group, 8129 Whitham Drive in Indianapolis, has purchased land on Enterprise Drive near Toray Resin Company, 821 W. Mausoleum Road, with the intent of running its trucking company from the site.
95.3 MNC
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
Comments / 0