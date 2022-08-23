Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Local minority business owner wins prestigious award
Dr. Shirley Davis has many monikers – global workforce expert, bestselling author and successful business owner, to name a few – and can now add Golden Gavel Award recipient to the list. During an Aug. 20 ceremony in Nashville, Toastmasters International presented the Tampa resident with its most...
stpetecatalyst.com
Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy
Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Changes on Central; $6M estate
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Hollander Hotel owner Michael Andoniades has purchased the vacant retail storefronts at 2620-2626 Central Ave. The Sabal Trust Company Trustee sold the buildings, which Acme Air Conditioning operated, to Andoniades’ Casdsd I and II LLC entity for $1.9 million. Andoniades said...
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas County announces educational board vacancy
August 27, 2022 - County officials are now accepting applications for a five-year appointment to the Pinellas Educational Facilities Authority, which begins Oct. 26. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. The authority assists accredited higher education institutions with projects by providing additional funding pathways for new facilities and structures. It issues bonds to provide loans for projects, with the institutions responsible for repayment and administrative costs. For more information and to apply, visit the website here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpetecatalyst.com
Batter up: Welch releases new Tropicana Field RFP
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has released the new request for proposals for firms vying to lead the redevelopment of turning the 86-acre Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District site into a thriving destination. In June, Welch announced he would restart the process, opening the floor once again to developers with...
stpetecatalyst.com
The month of September in the arts: From Ringo to Lizzo
It happens every couple of years, less often than a presidential election, but more frequently than an appearance in the night sky by Halley’s Comet. One of the Beatles is coming to town. Of course, there are only two of them left, and they’re both octogenarians now, but you’ve...
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete
It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
Comments / 0