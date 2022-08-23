ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Local minority business owner wins prestigious award

Dr. Shirley Davis has many monikers – global workforce expert, bestselling author and successful business owner, to name a few – and can now add Golden Gavel Award recipient to the list. During an Aug. 20 ceremony in Nashville, Toastmasters International presented the Tampa resident with its most...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy

Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Changes on Central; $6M estate

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Hollander Hotel owner Michael Andoniades has purchased the vacant retail storefronts at 2620-2626 Central Ave. The Sabal Trust Company Trustee sold the buildings, which Acme Air Conditioning operated, to Andoniades’ Casdsd I and II LLC entity for $1.9 million. Andoniades said...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas County announces educational board vacancy

August 27, 2022 - County officials are now accepting applications for a five-year appointment to the Pinellas Educational Facilities Authority, which begins Oct. 26. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. The authority assists accredited higher education institutions with projects by providing additional funding pathways for new facilities and structures. It issues bonds to provide loans for projects, with the institutions responsible for repayment and administrative costs. For more information and to apply, visit the website here.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Saint Petersburg, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Restaurants
Saint Petersburg, FL
Lifestyle
stpetecatalyst.com

Batter up: Welch releases new Tropicana Field RFP

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has released the new request for proposals for firms vying to lead the redevelopment of turning the 86-acre Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District site into a thriving destination. In June, Welch announced he would restart the process, opening the floor once again to developers with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The month of September in the arts: From Ringo to Lizzo

It happens every couple of years, less often than a presidential election, but more frequently than an appearance in the night sky by Halley’s Comet. One of the Beatles is coming to town. Of course, there are only two of them left, and they’re both octogenarians now, but you’ve...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete

It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy