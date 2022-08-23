Read full article on original website
Former Kentucky QB Beau Allen named starter at Tarleton State
Former Kentucky quarterback and Lexington native Beau Allen, who entered the transfer portal last month, has been named the starter at Tarleton State, it was announced Thursday. Over the course of his UK career, Allen completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards and rushed for a touchdown as a...
ESPN slots Kentucky in top 5 of Way-Too-Early rankings
Following its 4-game stint in the Bahamas, ESPN has slotted Kentucky in the top five of its Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2022-23 college basketball season. After winning its games in the Big Blue Bahamas by an average of 50 points per game, the Wildcats are No. 4. NCAA runner-up North Carolina is No. 1, followed by Gonzaga and Houston while Duke rounds out the top five.
247Sports
Kentucky football: CBS Sports national CFB writer reveals bold Mark Stoops prediction
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is set to enter his 10th season with the Wildcats after taking over in 2013. Entering 2022, Stoops owns a 59-53 record including a 4-2 record in bowl games. Last year, Kentucky finished 10-3 on the season and defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Expectations...
Rhyne Howard named WNBA Rookie of the Year
Former University of Kentucky women’s basketball star Rhyne Howard has been named the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year after receiving 53 of 56 possible votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, it was announced Thursday. In honor of being named the WNBA Rookie of the Year,...
Eastern Progress
EKU football player taken into federal custody
On Aug. 24, Eastern Kentucky University football sophomore defensive back, Marquae Kirkendoll, was taken into federal custody. Rixon Lane, the director of athletics communications for EKU, said that when the athletics department was made aware of the situation on Wednesday afternoon, Kirkendoll was suspended indefinitely from the team. Kirkendoll had transferred from the University of New Mexico, after playing two seasons for the Lobos.
aseaofblue.com
Early Kentucky football preview: Louisville
We’re almost at the start of the new season and have now reached the last of our early opponent previews. This time, we look at Week 13 and the season finale with the Louisville Cardinals in the annual battle for the Governor’s Cup. Though it hasn’t been much...
mountain-topsports.com
Levis named to Manning Watch List
Senior quarterback Will Levis has been named to the 2022 Manning Award Watch List it was announced today by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which sponsors the elite award that honors the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. Levis also was named to the College Football Performance Awards...
foxlexington.com
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
Nike by Lexington opening in The Summit at Fritz Farm
Nike confirmed Nike by Lexington is opening November 17 in The Summit at Fritz Farm at 4084 Finn Way.
foxlexington.com
Celebrating the life of Amaya Sandifer: A college student shot and killed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Amaya Sandifer was shot and killed in a double homicide while leaving a party in early May. Now, months after the tragic loss, dozens of people showed up on what would have been Amaya’s 21st birthday at Jacobson park to honor her and hope for justice. Her killer is still at large.
kentuckytoday.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear. The law requires students from sixth grade through...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington favorite Sav's Restaurant closing after 14 years due to pandemic challenges
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After 14 years of serving West African cuisine in Lexington, Sav’s Restaurant is closing its doors because of issues related to the pandemic. The restaurant serves favorites like Fufu, lamb ragu and Cornish hens. But due to pandemic challenges like employee shortages and inflation, they will close their doors this Saturday.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest
WATCH | Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School. A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. WATCH | Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding. Updated: 8 hours...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating Martha Court shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:26 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1500 block of Martha Court. According to the police, the victim of the shooting reported non-life-threatening injuries. There...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man wanted on wanton endangerment of police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Joshua Riley. Riley is wanted in Lexington on wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading, and other traffic offenses.
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after assault in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington. Police said it happened around 6:49 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on Dinsmore Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a victim who had been assaulted. That person was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police ask Crime Stoppers for help in April 2021 murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A week in April of 2021 was a violent one in Lexington. Investigators worked on three separate murder investigations that week and according to the city’s website, all of them are unsolved. This week, Crime Stoppers reporter Kristen Pflum focused on the shooting death of Cyrus Davis.
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington. Lexington police told us Wednesday that Mark Adkins was arrested on charges unrelated to the crash. Now, we have more details about that. Police say Mark Adkins was high when he and...
WKYT 27
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
WKYT 27
Georgetown police release new video showing moments before deadly 2021 shooting
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police have released new video showing a situation that turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting. The video is from April of 2021 at the Marathon Gas Station at Connector and Cherry Blossom Road:. Police said the man in the video, Deshund Tanner, got in a...
247Sports
