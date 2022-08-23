ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

ESPN slots Kentucky in top 5 of Way-Too-Early rankings

Following its 4-game stint in the Bahamas, ESPN has slotted Kentucky in the top five of its Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2022-23 college basketball season. After winning its games in the Big Blue Bahamas by an average of 50 points per game, the Wildcats are No. 4. NCAA runner-up North Carolina is No. 1, followed by Gonzaga and Houston while Duke rounds out the top five.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Rhyne Howard named WNBA Rookie of the Year

Former University of Kentucky women’s basketball star Rhyne Howard has been named the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year after receiving 53 of 56 possible votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, it was announced Thursday. In honor of being named the WNBA Rookie of the Year,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Eastern Progress

EKU football player taken into federal custody

On Aug. 24, Eastern Kentucky University football sophomore defensive back, Marquae Kirkendoll, was taken into federal custody. Rixon Lane, the director of athletics communications for EKU, said that when the athletics department was made aware of the situation on Wednesday afternoon, Kirkendoll was suspended indefinitely from the team. Kirkendoll had transferred from the University of New Mexico, after playing two seasons for the Lobos.
RICHMOND, KY
aseaofblue.com

Early Kentucky football preview: Louisville

We’re almost at the start of the new season and have now reached the last of our early opponent previews. This time, we look at Week 13 and the season finale with the Louisville Cardinals in the annual battle for the Governor’s Cup. Though it hasn’t been much...
LOUISVILLE, KY
mountain-topsports.com

Levis named to Manning Watch List

Senior quarterback Will Levis has been named to the 2022 Manning Award Watch List it was announced today by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which sponsors the elite award that honors the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. Levis also was named to the College Football Performance Awards...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Celebrating the life of Amaya Sandifer: A college student shot and killed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Amaya Sandifer was shot and killed in a double homicide while leaving a party in early May. Now, months after the tragic loss, dozens of people showed up on what would have been Amaya’s 21st birthday at Jacobson park to honor her and hope for justice. Her killer is still at large.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating Martha Court shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:26 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1500 block of Martha Court. According to the police, the victim of the shooting reported non-life-threatening injuries. There...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man wanted on wanton endangerment of police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Joshua Riley. Riley is wanted in Lexington on wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading, and other traffic offenses.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man facing charges after assault in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington. Police said it happened around 6:49 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on Dinsmore Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a victim who had been assaulted. That person was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police ask Crime Stoppers for help in April 2021 murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A week in April of 2021 was a violent one in Lexington. Investigators worked on three separate murder investigations that week and according to the city’s website, all of them are unsolved. This week, Crime Stoppers reporter Kristen Pflum focused on the shooting death of Cyrus Davis.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington. Lexington police told us Wednesday that Mark Adkins was arrested on charges unrelated to the crash. Now, we have more details about that. Police say Mark Adkins was high when he and...
WKYT 27

Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
