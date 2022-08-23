Following its 4-game stint in the Bahamas, ESPN has slotted Kentucky in the top five of its Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2022-23 college basketball season. After winning its games in the Big Blue Bahamas by an average of 50 points per game, the Wildcats are No. 4. NCAA runner-up North Carolina is No. 1, followed by Gonzaga and Houston while Duke rounds out the top five.

