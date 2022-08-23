Read full article on original website
Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 50 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91% of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing one is found.
CRPD: Suspect leaned out window on I-380 to shoot at vehicle on interstate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police confirmed to Iowa's News Now officers are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night, that along southbound I-380. Authorities say they receive multiple calls from people saying someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots at another vehicle driving down the interstate.
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Waterloo's VCAT seizes 700th gun from city streets
The Waterloo Police department announced on Wednesday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) surpassed a significant milestone this week. The VCAT has now seized more than 700 guns, since its inception in August of 2009. The VCAT Unit is currently under the Detective Bureau of the Waterloo Police Department. The...
Police identify Waterloo man killed in Sunday shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man who died after being shot on Sunday. In a press release, officials said the victim has been identified as Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on Sunday night.
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning. Former Waterloo police chief named...
School district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats
The Cedar Falls Community School District and its insurer have agreed to pay $195,000 to settle a lawsuit involving a student accused of sexually assaulting and then threatening to kill a classmate. A Cedar Falls couple sued the district in 2020, alleging that it had failed to adequately protect their fifth-grade son during a series […] The post School district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Waterloo Police asking for public help with homicide investigation
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 21st, 2022, officers responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aid until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Nebraska man catches fossil of 90 million year old fish. Updated: 4 hours ago. Instead of catching a fish, a...
Vehicle pursuit ends at edge of Cedar Rapids
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Everyone who now sought funds from the Johnson County Direct Assistance Program...
Man Shot .22 at Sister
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle at his sister after an argument on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of South Street just after 4am on a report of a disturbance. As they were arriving on scene they heard a single gunshot. Witnesses told police 21 year old Tywaun Wilson had gotten into an argument with his sister and threatened to shoot her. She decided to leave the house and as she did, Wilson allegedly stepped out onto the porch and fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle at his sister. He has been charged with Domestic Assault While Displaying a Weapon.
Cedar Rapids man arrested on attempted murder, drug and weapons charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man who was arraigned on 13 charges Thursday, including attempted murder. Officers arrested 38-year-old Bernick Brown Wednesday afternoon. Police said there were multiple warrants for his arrest, including domestic assault, assault on an officer, and related to drugs. Police said...
One Dead in Waterloo’s Second Homicide in a Week
After several public attempts to find new employment, Waterloo's Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald announced his resignation from the force last week. This week it was revealed by the Courier that he's heading to lead Denver's regional mass transit system as its Chief. While Fitzgerald's time in Waterloo has come...
Several streets to be closed in downtown Cedar Rapids during Market After Dark
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple blocks of major downtown streets in Cedar Rapids will be closed for several hours on Saturday night, according to city officials. The annual Market After Dark event takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. During the event, Second, Third, and Fourth Avenue SE will be closed between Second Street and Fifth Street SE. Additionally, Second, Third, and Fifth Street will be closed between Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue SE.
Work continues at Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library after fire, no reopening date set
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Downtown Public Library said it is still working on cleaning and making things safe for reopening after a fire in July. No official date for the library’s reopening has been announced yet, but library staff said the work continues daily. Previously, library staff...
Waterloo shooting suspect arrested
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 21st, 2022 at approximately 3:50 pm, police were dispatched to the area of Cutler Street & Dawson Street for a report of shots fired. Responders on scene located 23-year-old Mario Ronfico Smith on foot with two firearms. An on-scene investigation located over 30 spent...
Sumner Man Arrested for Fatal Fire
A Sumner man has been arrested for allegedly starting a house fire that killed a man in Waterloo on Friday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A passerby noticed the house at 309 E. Second Street was on fire and notified Station 1, which is nearby. Several people were inside the home at the time. Most were able to make it out safely but one had to jump from a second story window and rescue crews carried another man out. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released to this point. 59 year old John Spooner has been arrested and charged with first degree Arson. The details as to why and how Spooner allegedly set the fire have not been released. The investigation is still ongoing.
Biden administration releases student load debt relief plan
Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
Cedar Rapids suspect arrested after driving under the influence and fleeing police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday morning at approximately 1:36 am, Iowa City Police observed a white 1999 Jeep Wrangler speeding in the area of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. An officer attempted to pull over the driver, who refused to stop and continued driving. The officer terminated his pursuit and he was re-located by members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
