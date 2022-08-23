ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Freethink

A new drug could repair stroke damage to memory and movement

When a patient suffers an ischemic stroke — when a clot chokes off the blood supply of vital oxygen and nutrients to the brain — those brain cells begin to die within minutes. The resulting tissue damage can lead to long term complications, including paralysis, memory loss, depression, difficulty controlling emotions, and changes in behavior.
scitechdaily.com

A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer

Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
tctmd.com

Antibiotics Before Invasive Dental Work Helpful in High-Risk Patients

Prophylactic antibiotics, when given to high-risk patients before they have invasive dental procedures, are linked to a lower likelihood of infective endocarditis (IE) in the month thereafter, according to an observational study that looked at nearly 4,800 IE cases. For decades, antibiotic therapy was used to address the potential for...
consultant360.com

COVID-19 Roundup: Variant Component in Boosters, Damage to Cardiac Muscle, Hypertension Risk

FDA Recommends Inclusion of Omicron BA.4/5 Component for COVID-19 Booster Doses1. The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee convened to consider if there was a need to modify the current vaccine strain composition of COVID-19 booster vaccine doses for the upcoming 2022 fall and winter seasons.
MedicalXpress

Higher risk of blood clots in COVID-19 outpatients, largely reduced after vaccination

Researchers at NDORMS have studied the association between ambulatory COVID-19 and short-term risk of venal thrombosis and the clinical and genetic risk factors predisposing them to developing post–COVID-19 thrombosis. Ambulatory COVID-19 patients (those diagnosed as outpatients) face an elevated risk of venal thrombosis (blood clot in a vein) than...
hippocraticpost.com

Insights into when COVID-19 patients ARE infectious

First real-world, peer reviewed study gives detailed new insights into when people with COVID-19 are infectious:. Average duration of infectiousness in the study participants was five days. Only one in five participants were infectious before COVID-19 symptoms began. Two-thirds of cases were still infectious five days after their symptoms began,...
Healthline

How Bioartificial Livers May Revlutionalize Liver Transplants

Each year, there are over on the waiting list for a liver transplant. , there were 12,767 Americans on the waiting list, and only 8,896 liver transplants were performed. Researchers are looking into ways to shorten times on the waiting list and make liver transplants safer. One of the biggest advancements in recent years is the development of a bioartificial liver.
MedicalXpress

Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
ophthalmologytimes.com

Spotlight on dry eye: Create a process, offer packages

In my practice's tertiary, referral dry eye center, we create a customized treatment plan selected from a number of therapeutic options and tailored to achieve the best outcomes for each individual patient—no matter the severity of their disease. We use everything from device-based procedures (ie, TearCare System [SightSciences], Systane...
scitechdaily.com

A New Genetic Eye Disease Has Been Discovered

A new type of macular dystrophy, which is a cause of central vision loss, has been discovered through genetic and clinical research. A new disease that damages the macula, a small region of the light-sensing retina required for sharp, central vision, has been discovered by National Eye Institute (NEI) researchers. The researchers have published their findings on the unnamed new macular dystrophy in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology. NEI is a branch of the National Institutes of Health.
MedicalXpress

Helping patients manage long COVID

A home test to help patients manage long COVID at home has been developed and is available to download. The adapted Autonomic Profile (aAP) test can be done by anyone with symptoms of autonomic dysfunction in conditions such as long COVID, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, and diabetes 1 and 2 where people get feelings such as dizziness or blackouts.
MedicalXpress

Doctors pioneer non-invasive 'string test' for sedation-free upper gastrointestinal monitoring

Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) has announced a new, care-changing test designed by its physicians to monitor inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract by painlessly collecting samples while the patient remains awake and alert, saving patients more costly and invasive testing that includes having to receive anesthesia. "I began this...
MedicalXpress

Peritoneal dialysis costs Medicare less than hemodialysis, even as more patients are placed on peritoneal dialysis

People with kidney failure who do not choose conservative management and have not received a kidney transplant can undergo either hemodialysis, which is typically performed several times a week at a clinic, or at-home peritoneal dialysis (PD). New research published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology indicates that cost savings associated with PD compared with hemodialysis have continued over the years despite growth in the use of PD.
healio.com

BLOG: Cataract diagnosis can be good news for patients with ocular hypertension

Ocular hypertension is a risk factor for glaucoma, but in the absence of any glaucomatous damage it does not necessitate medical intervention. Screening for glaucoma is part of my comprehensive exam. I tell every patient what their IOP is and whether it falls within the normal range of about 11 mm Hg to 21 mm Hg. When IOP is elevated above that range, I take optic disc photos during the exam to monitor the physical appearance and schedule another appointment within a month to perform baseline glaucoma testing.
MedicalXpress

Preventing pressure injuries among ICU patients with COVID-19 requires extra vigilance

Patients critically ill with COVID-19 are at exceptionally high risk for developing healthcare-associated pressure injuries (HAPrIs), and nurses and other clinicians should be extra vigilant with assessments and protective interventions, according to a study published in AACN Advanced Critical Care. "Pressure Injury Risk Assessment and Prevention in Patients With COVID-19...
tctmd.com

AHA Urges More Home-Based Dialysis in Advanced Kidney Failure

The American Heart Association (AHA) is throwing their support behind a new initiative to increase the use of home dialysis in patients with advanced kidney disease. In a scientific statement published this week in Circulation, the AHA says there is enough evidence showing that these home-based therapies can improve cardiovascular risk factors—and potentially outcomes—compared with traditional dialysis performed three times a week in a healthcare setting.
