Ocular hypertension is a risk factor for glaucoma, but in the absence of any glaucomatous damage it does not necessitate medical intervention. Screening for glaucoma is part of my comprehensive exam. I tell every patient what their IOP is and whether it falls within the normal range of about 11 mm Hg to 21 mm Hg. When IOP is elevated above that range, I take optic disc photos during the exam to monitor the physical appearance and schedule another appointment within a month to perform baseline glaucoma testing.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO