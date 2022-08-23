Read full article on original website
msstate.edu
NASBA diversity officer speaks at MSU Tuesday as part of Seal Distinguished Speaker Series
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Alfonzo Alexander, chief ethics and diversity officer of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy and the organization’s president of the Center for the Public Trust, is Mississippi State’s fall 2022 featured guest for next week’s Leo W. Seal Jr. Distinguished Speaker Series. Sponsored...
msstate.edu
Herrmann to lead Department of Building Construction Science as interim associate head
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A longtime faculty member is stepping in as interim associate head of Mississippi State’s Department of Building Construction Science this year as George Ford, who led BCS for the past four years, transitions to full-time teaching. Associate Professor Michele Herrmann, who holds a Juris Doctor degree from...
msstate.edu
MSU Welcome Center offers tours, other services as university’s front door
The Mississippi State Welcome Center is the front door to the university. Not only does it assist visitors with questions and directions, but it also provides a centralized location for distribution of MSU and community publications, and we offer customized tours to guests, faculty and staff. If you have new...
msstate.edu
Tonia Lane named interim director of MSU Institute for Imaging and Analytical Technologies
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Tonia Lane is now serving as interim director of Mississippi State University’s Institute for Imaging and Analytical Technologies. Lane joins I2AT from MSU’s Advanced Composite Institute, where she was director of business operations and program manager. At I2AT, she provides leadership for the research institute housing major research instrumentation that is available to MSU faculty, staff, students and external partners. The center is administered by the MSU Office of Research and Economic Development.
msstate.edu
Busy summer brings new infrastructure, opportunities for Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Miss.—The start of the new academic year brings with it many new campus improvements and opportunities to Mississippi State students, faculty and staff. From pedestrian improvements to expanded degree options, several initiatives are new to the Bulldog family this fall:. MSU ADJUSTS TRAFFIC PLAN IN FAVOR OF PEDESTRIAN...
wtva.com
Fall convocation ceremony will take place this year for Mississippi State University
Fall convocation ceremony will take place this year for Mississippi State University. WTVA's reporter Jake White has more on the story.
msstate.edu
Routine Maroon Alert Test Planned for Friday, August 26 at noon
Mississippi State University will conduct a routine test of the Maroon Alert Emergency Notification System on Friday, August 26, at noon. This test is vital in making sure we are able to share important information with our Faculty, Staff, Students and Community in a timely manner. This test will include notifications to mobile devices, university desktops, digital signage, social media, university email accounts, and the Emergency Web Page.
panolian.com
North Mississippi offers creative cuisine
Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
msstate.edu
Professional development opportunities available through MSU Libraries
The Mississippi State Libraries offers a variety of workshops throughout the semester that can help with professional development. Whether you want to learn more about Excel or Word, or want to learn how to use Adobe Spark, Premier, InDesign and Illustrator, we have a workshop for you. If you are taking classes, we have even more workshops that might interest you.
wcbi.com
The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
Mississippi Top 10 countdown: A look at No. 7 West Point
There will be a lot of new faces in the huddle at West Point this season, but coach Chris Chambless believes the 2022 Green Wave can make it back to the state championship. To do it, he’ll have to replace practically all his starters across both lines and the entire defensive secondary. “It’s a ...
wtva.com
New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance
PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
wcbi.com
West Point shooting leads to an indictment by a Clay Co. grand jury
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point shooting leads to an indictment by a Clay County grand jury. 18-year-old Mylik Simmons is charged with one count of aggravated assault. The shooting happened June 20, 2021. Simmons is now in the Clay County Jail. No trail date has been...
WLBT
MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon. He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County. If anyone...
wtva.com
More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
wcbi.com
Murder trial continues in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in a Columbus murder trial. Prosecutors called experts and investigators to the stand Tuesday. Jatavis Williams is charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker in November 2020. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
WTOK-TV
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
WLBT
Leake County residents call for action following flood damage
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - ”Only thing I got is the stuff I got on now. The rest of my stuff is all messed up,” Carthage resident S.L. Wilder claimed. Residents living in Leake County are struggling after record rainfall caused flooding in the area. “I haven’t seen that...
Neshoba Democrat
ATV accident near House puts man in creek overnight
A Neshoba County man suffered serious injuries in a four-wheeler wreck last week that left him stranded in creek water up to his neck overnight east of House, the authorities said. Deputies responded to a report of a missing person Monday afternoon Aug. 15. The man’s father said his 27-year-old...
