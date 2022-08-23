ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
msstate.edu

Tonia Lane named interim director of MSU Institute for Imaging and Analytical Technologies

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Tonia Lane is now serving as interim director of Mississippi State University’s Institute for Imaging and Analytical Technologies. Lane joins I2AT from MSU’s Advanced Composite Institute, where she was director of business operations and program manager. At I2AT, she provides leadership for the research institute housing major research instrumentation that is available to MSU faculty, staff, students and external partners. The center is administered by the MSU Office of Research and Economic Development.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Starkville, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Starkville, MS
Starkville, MS
Entertainment
msstate.edu

Busy summer brings new infrastructure, opportunities for Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Miss.—The start of the new academic year brings with it many new campus improvements and opportunities to Mississippi State students, faculty and staff. From pedestrian improvements to expanded degree options, several initiatives are new to the Bulldog family this fall:. MSU ADJUSTS TRAFFIC PLAN IN FAVOR OF PEDESTRIAN...
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

Routine Maroon Alert Test Planned for Friday, August 26 at noon

Mississippi State University will conduct a routine test of the Maroon Alert Emergency Notification System on Friday, August 26, at noon. This test is vital in making sure we are able to share important information with our Faculty, Staff, Students and Community in a timely manner. This test will include notifications to mobile devices, university desktops, digital signage, social media, university email accounts, and the Emergency Web Page.
STARKVILLE, MS
panolian.com

North Mississippi offers creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Art Gallery#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Public Art#Art Department#Msu#Msu Department Of Art#The Department Of Art
msstate.edu

Professional development opportunities available through MSU Libraries

The Mississippi State Libraries offers a variety of workshops throughout the semester that can help with professional development. Whether you want to learn more about Excel or Word, or want to learn how to use Adobe Spark, Premier, InDesign and Illustrator, we have a workshop for you. If you are taking classes, we have even more workshops that might interest you.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
wcbi.com

The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
WLBT

MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon. He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County. If anyone...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Murder trial continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in a Columbus murder trial. Prosecutors called experts and investigators to the stand Tuesday. Jatavis Williams is charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker in November 2020. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

ATV accident near House puts man in creek overnight

A Neshoba County man suffered serious injuries in a four-wheeler wreck last week that left him stranded in creek water up to his neck overnight east of House, the authorities said. Deputies responded to a report of a missing person Monday afternoon Aug. 15. The man’s father said his 27-year-old...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy