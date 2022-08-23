Read full article on original website
weareiowa.com
3 injured, including 1 student, in Cedar County school bus crash
The Bennett School District's superintendent confirmed the crash, which comes on the district's first day of school. Six students were on the bus at the time.
KCRG.com
Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting they say happened on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. Police said it happened at about 5 p.m. in the area of I-380 and H Avenue. Investigators said witnesses told them someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD: Suspect leaned out window on I-380 to shoot at vehicle on interstate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police confirmed to Iowa's News Now officers are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night, that along southbound I-380. Authorities say they receive multiple calls from people saying someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots at another vehicle driving down the interstate.
KCRG.com
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
superhits106.com
Medical Issue Causes One-Vehicle Crash
Police say one person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Dubuque. 82 year old Patricia Hanten of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, Hanten was driving west on University Avenue and approaching John F. Kennedy Road Monday shortly after 11 a.m. when she experienced a medical issue and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle struck the median and a street light before striking a grass embankment.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91% of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing one is found.
KCRG.com
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they arrested two people who allegedly staged a robbery at an Iowa City Kum & Go on Tuesday. Police responded to the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard early Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm.
KWQC
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman is dead and a man is injured after a crash on Illinois Route 64 Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle crash on Illinois Route 64, between Roberts Road and Dauphin Road, East of Savanna, Illinois, according to a media release.
KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends at edge of Cedar Rapids
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
KCRG.com
2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car accident in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight car accident on the bridge over Duck Creek near North Fairmount Street and Heatherton Drive. According to a press release, two people are dead and three others are hurt. Officers responded to the crash at 10:56 p.m. Police say the...
KCRG.com
Cyber security remains a concern as students head back to school
KCRG.com
Anamosa Fire Dept. to end can collection services over health and safety concerns
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa Fire Department said it is ending its can collection services on Sunday after a recent near injury due to the discovery of a hypodermic needle among the donations. In a Facebook post, the department said the financial loss from shutting down the collection services...
2 dead after SUV crashes into Iowa creek
Two people are dead after the SUV they were in crashed into Duck Creek late Monday.
KCRG.com
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
KBUR
SE Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation
Jefferson County, IA- A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge for insurance fraud. TV station KTVO reports that 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information. The charge stems from an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s...
Man dead after being hit by train in eastern Iowa
A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday in Muscatine after being struck by a train.
nrgmediadixon.com
One Driver Succumbs to Injuries and Another Injured in Early Morning Crash Near Savanna
Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on IL Route 64 East of Savanna. The call came shortly before 2:30 Saturday morning. Deputies say a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Christian Toms was headed eastbound when Toms lost control. Reportedly, toms crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle operated by 59-year-old Kelly Behrens.
KCRG.com
Several streets to be closed in downtown Cedar Rapids during Market After Dark
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple blocks of major downtown streets in Cedar Rapids will be closed for several hours on Saturday night, according to city officials. The annual Market After Dark event takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. During the event, Second, Third, and Fourth Avenue SE will be closed between Second Street and Fifth Street SE. Additionally, Second, Third, and Fifth Street will be closed between Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue SE.
KCRG.com
Work continues at Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library after fire, no reopening date set
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Downtown Public Library said it is still working on cleaning and making things safe for reopening after a fire in July. No official date for the library’s reopening has been announced yet, but library staff said the work continues daily. Previously, library staff...
