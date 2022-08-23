CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91% of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing one is found.

