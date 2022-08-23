Read full article on original website
Public invited to joint memorial service Sunday for Bend twin brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
Bend Fire & Rescue announced plans on Tuesday for a public joint memorial service for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro, next Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The post Public invited to joint memorial service Sunday for Bend twin brothers killed in Idaho plane crash appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Over 700 St. Charles workers sign petition, refuse to repay overpayments without outside audit; union files BOLI complaint
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two unions representing workers at St. Charles Health System have launched their latest volley against the financially troubled organization, with hundreds of workers signing a petition and refusing to repay some $2 million in overpayments without an outside audit to confirm the figures are accurate.
Bend man, 41, drowns going over Dillon Falls on inner tube; DCSO drone operator finds body
A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy operating a drone located the body of a 41-year-old Bend man who apparently drowned Tuesday when he went over turbulent Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River on an inner tube, deputies said Wednesday. The post Bend man, 41, drowns going over Dillon Falls on inner tube; DCSO drone operator finds body appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
centraloregondaily.com
Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why
Law enforcement shot and killed three cougars in residential areas in southwest Bend and north of Sisters over the weekend, determining by their actions that they had become too habituated to people, posed a danger to pets as well and that relocating the animals would not resolve the issues. The post Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond church set to expand safe parking program to help homeless; crowd speaks to city councilors
Redmond's Mountain View Fellowship Church says its "safe parking" program to help the homeless has been successful for nearly a year and it plans to expand to new locations in coming weeks. One site in particular brought a big crowd to Tuesday night's city council meeting, in support and opposed. The post Redmond church set to expand safe parking program to help homeless; crowd speaks to city councilors appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend man’s body recovered near Dillon Falls
Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call about a man that went missing after going over Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, the information obtained from the 911 caller was that a man in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate him.
KTVZ
Clear the Shelters: 50% to 100% off adoption fees Saturday at Humane Society of Central Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is joining the nationwide effort to #ClearTheShelters on Saturday. If you have been thinking about adding a new family member, now may be the time. Adopters at the Humane Society of Central Oregon will receive half off to a waived...
Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware
A text scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. Bend resident Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of their joint account. The post Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Clear the Shelters: Lee is a stately cat, looking for a new family
All month online, we are helping area humane societies Clear the Shelters, this week featuring a select group of future family members with very familiar names. Tonight: Lee is a fine upstanding cat, waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. More info can be found at https://ktvz.com/community/clear-the-shelters/
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Archaeologists dig for artifacts in the path of Highway 97 realignment
The planned realignment of Highway 97 on Bend’s north end will displace dozens of businesses, including a local landmark—the Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead. As required by federal historic preservation laws, an excavation is being conducted at what was one of the largest dairy farms in Bend to catalog items of cultural interest.
cascadebusnews.com
Pets in Line for Leading Medical Care
(Rendering | Courtesy of STEELE Associates Architects) Bend’s Veterinary Referral Center to Create 26,000-Square-Foot State-of-the-Art Facility. Central Oregon’s first ever full veterinary hospital is on the horizon as construction work begins on a 26,000-square-foot state-of-the-art center in Bend set to serve patients across the Pacific Northwest. In a...
KTVZ
Bigger than ever: Airshow of the Cascades set to return at Madras Airport
The Airshow of the Cascades is back Friday and Saturday at Madras Airport and bigger than ever this year, with a festival and three national acts performing for the crowd. Find out more at https://www.cascadeairshow.com/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
centraloregondaily.com
CERT arrests Bend man for meth delivery, possession
At around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) executed a search warrant and made an arrest at a trailer on the corner of Hunnell and Loco roads in Bend. An investigation by Bend Police detectives resulted in the search warrant and arrest. In...
kbnd.com
Hunnell Road Camper Arrested On Drug Charges
BEND, OR -- A Bend man faces several drug charges after police searched his trailer at the corner of Hunnell and Loco roads on the north end of Bend. Detectives had been investigating 41-year-old Corey Fernandez and executed a search warrant Monday afternoon, with the help of CERT. They say...
