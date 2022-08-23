ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Texas Observer

Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark

From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes. In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Weekly

Beto O’Rourke Holds Rally in DeSoto

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was warmly welcomed by hundreds at Disciple Central Community Church in DeSoto, Texas this past weekend. Among the highly diverse crowd were over a dozen elected officials from across the area, including a handful of Dallas City council members. DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor...
DESOTO, TX
Dallas County, TX
Education
Dallas County, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Local
Texas Elections
KHOU

Come November, Texas Attorney General race could be close

HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a razor-thin lead over his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza for the top law enforcement job in Texas. Undecided voters and dark clouds are hanging over Paxton amid federal investigations of wrongdoing -- likely damaging his polling numbers. However, Republicans are hoping...
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Sarah Lamb
dmagazine.com

Meet the New Group Opposing TxDOT’s Plan for I-345

A new collection of organizers is pushing for the Dallas City Council to request that the state slow down its plans for Interstate 345. Sometime this fall, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin seeking resolutions from partners like the city in support of its “preferred alternative” for the highway, which would take the road below grade between downtown and Deep Ellum. The TxDOT plan includes 11 opportunities for at-grade decking over the road that could support development. It also would add 7 acres of surplus right of way beside the thoroughfare.
DALLAS, TX
Reform Austin

O’Rourke Fights Back Against Abbott Megadonor’s Defamation Lawsuit

Remember last year when Gov. Greg Abbott’s biggest donor sued gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke for defamation, slander, and libel? Well, that’s still going on. The legal fight has moved into a state appeals court, where O’Rourke is seeking to dismiss Kelcy Warren’s defamation lawsuit or remove the case from the energy executive’s county of choice.
TEXAS STATE
#Texas House#Texas Legislature#New Texas#Election Fraud#Election Local#Democratic#The Dallas Express#Democrats#Hajdus#Republican Party#Bryan S House#Dallas City Council
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Council Members Host Crime Summit

Several Dallas City Council members recently hosted a community summit to discuss the city’s crime issues with citizens and representatives from the police department. Councilmember Cara Mendelsohn of District 12, along with Councilmember Gay Willis of District 13 and Councilmember Jaynie Schultz of District 11, met with constituents to consider the problems confronting the community.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

‘I will resign’: Gov. Abbott’s order to investigate trans youth elicited anger, confusion inside state protective services, internal emails show

DALLAS — Attorney General Ken Paxton’s non-binding legal opinion arguing that gender-affirming care for children could be considered child abuse sent shockwaves through the state agency responsible for investigating abuse, according to hundreds of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails. The emails, obtained by WFAA through...
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Texas school district bans critical race theory

One Texas school district voted Monday night to ban critical race theory , among other policy changes. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board voted 4-3 to ban critical race theory from being taught in its 17 public schools, plus its virtual school, collegiate academy, and two alternative schools. Its newly adopted policy also included not encouraging or requiring the use of pronouns other than those assigned at birth and a bathroom policy requiring students and staff to use the bathroom of their birth-assigned gender.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local School Board Adopts New Gender Policies

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) Board of Trustees passed several controversial policy changes ranging from how sex and gender are treated in the classroom to new rules governing school board elections during their meeting Monday night. Some of the measures passed include requiring individuals only use bathrooms designated for...
COLLEYVILLE, TX

