More Texas counties cry 'invasion' to drum up support for Gov. Greg Abbott's border enforcement
Ellis County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday urging Gov. Greg Abbott to protect the border from a so-called “invasion.”. It’s the latest in a list of counties that in recent months have made similar declarations, citing increased border crossings, smuggling operations and drug trafficking. Ellis County Commissioner...
Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark
From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes. In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD changes policy for electing school board members
Here are the latest results for the Lewisville City Council May 7 election. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees voted Aug. 22 to change the district's policy related to electing trustees. The new policy, approved in a 4-3 vote, replaces the requirement for candidates to win...
Beto O’Rourke Holds Rally in DeSoto
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was warmly welcomed by hundreds at Disciple Central Community Church in DeSoto, Texas this past weekend. Among the highly diverse crowd were over a dozen elected officials from across the area, including a handful of Dallas City council members. DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor...
Come November, Texas Attorney General race could be close
HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a razor-thin lead over his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza for the top law enforcement job in Texas. Undecided voters and dark clouds are hanging over Paxton amid federal investigations of wrongdoing -- likely damaging his polling numbers. However, Republicans are hoping...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
Abbott and O’Rourke spar over abortion rights in new campaign ads | Dallas News
Abbott and O'Rourke spar over abortion rights in new campaign ads. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke came out swinging over the...
CBS Austin
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
Opinion: Why I am voting for Lauren Davis? And why you should consider her too?
Why I am voting for Lauren Davis? And why you should consider her too?. By Emanuel Lewis Former Dallas Sheriff Jail worker who spoke up on the deadly conditions, testified in federal court, and filed a lawsuit a year before workers and the incarcerated started dying from the Dallas County Jail.
Collin County commissioners propose lower tax rate despite growing budget demands
Serving a growing population costs time and money. Jim Skinner, the Collin County sheriff, said it’s getting harder for his office to manage the workload. “In some cases, we have more weeks of work than there are weeks in the year,” Skinner said. “We need some help.”
Meet the New Group Opposing TxDOT’s Plan for I-345
A new collection of organizers is pushing for the Dallas City Council to request that the state slow down its plans for Interstate 345. Sometime this fall, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin seeking resolutions from partners like the city in support of its “preferred alternative” for the highway, which would take the road below grade between downtown and Deep Ellum. The TxDOT plan includes 11 opportunities for at-grade decking over the road that could support development. It also would add 7 acres of surplus right of way beside the thoroughfare.
O’Rourke Fights Back Against Abbott Megadonor’s Defamation Lawsuit
Remember last year when Gov. Greg Abbott’s biggest donor sued gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke for defamation, slander, and libel? Well, that’s still going on. The legal fight has moved into a state appeals court, where O’Rourke is seeking to dismiss Kelcy Warren’s defamation lawsuit or remove the case from the energy executive’s county of choice.
As some wells in Central Texas dry up, lawmakers weigh solutions to water infrastructure
The Texas House’s Natural Resources Committee met to hear testimony on the condition of Texas’ water and flood mitigation infrastructure and water supply to weigh what changes to the infrastructure are needed in the future.
Dallas Council Members Host Crime Summit
Several Dallas City Council members recently hosted a community summit to discuss the city’s crime issues with citizens and representatives from the police department. Councilmember Cara Mendelsohn of District 12, along with Councilmember Gay Willis of District 13 and Councilmember Jaynie Schultz of District 11, met with constituents to consider the problems confronting the community.
Gov. Greg Abbott declares Dallas-Fort Worth deluge a disaster, freeing up state resources to help in recovery
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a state disaster declaration Tuesday for 23 counties after the Dallas area experienced what he described as the city’s second-worst rainstorm and flooding on record. Some parts of the area saw more than 10 inches of rainfall Monday, flooding streets and homes in what Abbott...
‘I will resign’: Gov. Abbott’s order to investigate trans youth elicited anger, confusion inside state protective services, internal emails show
DALLAS — Attorney General Ken Paxton’s non-binding legal opinion arguing that gender-affirming care for children could be considered child abuse sent shockwaves through the state agency responsible for investigating abuse, according to hundreds of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails. The emails, obtained by WFAA through...
Millions could be headed to Fort Worth’s flood-prone West 7th district through state plan
Two projects aimed at reducing flooding near the West 7th Street entertainment corridor and University Drive will be eligible for state funds if a new regional flood plan is finalized in January. The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group was formed in 2020 as part of a statewide effort to address...
Texas school district bans critical race theory
One Texas school district voted Monday night to ban critical race theory , among other policy changes. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board voted 4-3 to ban critical race theory from being taught in its 17 public schools, plus its virtual school, collegiate academy, and two alternative schools. Its newly adopted policy also included not encouraging or requiring the use of pronouns other than those assigned at birth and a bathroom policy requiring students and staff to use the bathroom of their birth-assigned gender.
Local School Board Adopts New Gender Policies
The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) Board of Trustees passed several controversial policy changes ranging from how sex and gender are treated in the classroom to new rules governing school board elections during their meeting Monday night. Some of the measures passed include requiring individuals only use bathrooms designated for...
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
