NBC Connecticut
Having Trouble Applying for ‘Hero Pay' Program? State Says Help Has Arrived
Some help is here for people who have had trouble trying to apply for the state's "Hero Pay" program online, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. The program is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
wshu.org
Lamont says Connecticut Child Tax Rebate checks are now in the mail
About 200,000 checks have now been sent to residents who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate, the state announced Thursday. The program provides rebates of up to $250 per child for residents who claimed a qualifying dependent on last year’s federal income tax return. Democratic Gov. Ned...
Did you qualify for the Child Tax Rebate? It'll be sent out to Connecticut families soon
HARTFORD, Conn. — For those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate earlier this summer, the relief money is now on its way to qualifying households. The rebates are being mailed this week, and recipients should begin finding them in their mailbox over the next several days, state officials said.
NBC Connecticut
CT DOL Issues Warning About New Text Scam
The Connecticut Department of Labor is issuing a warning about a new text scam targeting people collecting unemployment. According to the CT DOL, the text scam tells filers to verify their identity in order to process their unemployment payment. The text appears to be a message from ReEmployCT, but sends...
yankeeinstitute.org
Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars
An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring
(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
I was a CT essential worker. What COVID-19 relief is available to me?
Connecticut has launched the Premium Pay Program and COVID-19 Relief Fund for essential workers during the pandemic. Here are the details.
Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
CT utility shutoffs allowed again next May
Connecticut regulators green light Eversource and United Illuminating utilities to begin shutting off power and gas to delinquent customers starting May 2 of next year.
sheltonherald.com
Capping annual rent increases in Connecticut appears unlikely as costs mount
As tenants across Connecticut eye upcoming lease expirations with trepidation, Democratic lawmakers appear unlikely to make a concerted push to create any statewide law to cap annual rent increases — despite statewide measures that have been enacted in Oregon and California. Rep. David Michel, D-Stamford, said this month he...
NewsTimes
An inside look at how 4 CT state troopers created fake tickets to deceive their bosses
State Police Troopers Timothy Bentley and Noah Gouveia received special work vehicles – unmarked Dodge Chargers – due in part to their productivity at Troop E in Montville. Bentley’s cruiser was assigned to him for his “vehicle enforcement and the reputation of being productive” and Gouveia’s “motor vehicle...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut’s First Mutual Savings Bank Opens in Hartford
On June 1, 1819, Governor Oliver Wolcott Jr. approved a legislative charter for the Society for Savings in Hartford—the first mutual savings bank in the state. Philanthropic businessmen organized the bank to help the working class set aside funds for their financial needs—it lasted almost 175 years before a merger in 1992.
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
State comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon challenged Connecticut’s next governor and legislature this week to fully fund a pandemic bonus system for essential private-sector workers that appears short on funds. Scanlon, a Democratic state representative from Guilford, said it’s become clear that the $30 million that legislators and Gov. Ned...
Register Citizen
All facets of CT Port Authority under federal investigation, subpoenas show
The Connecticut Port Authority has fully complied with subpoenas from federal and state investigators probing the development of the state pier in New London and other operations, authority Chairman David Kooris said. In a subpoena issued last March, the U.S. Department of Justice requested all records and correspondence effectively covering...
500,000 Connecticut residents could be eligible for student loan forgiveness plan
There are about 500,000 people in Connecticut who could apply for the student loan forgiveness plan, with the average student loan debt in the state around $35,000.
Connecticut heating assistance dwindles as demand increases
Connecticut will see less funding for energy assistance even as need increases, according to a recent report. The post Connecticut heating assistance dwindles as demand increases appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
New Haven’s Vanessa Avery celebrates her appointment as first Black female Connecticut U.S. attorney
NEW HAVEN — Vanessa Avery, a city native, graduated from Hill Regional Career High School. On Tuesday, three decades later, she came back to celebrate her appointment as 54th U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. “I’m overwhelmed,” Avery said, joined by family, friends, sorority sisters, pastors and state...
Gov. Lamont touts low unemployment, but Connecticut jobs picture still a mixed bag
More than two years into the pandemic, Connecticut's unemployment rate is almost back to pre-COVID levels. But the state lags behind in recovering lost jobs, and industries are still struggling to find enough workers.
sheltonherald.com
As energy bills rise, CT program to help families pay for heat faces dip in federal funding
State officials are anticipating a more than 40 percent decrease in the amount of federal money available to assist low-income residents offset the costs of their energy bills this winter, as a pandemic-era infusion of funds comes to a halt. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program — which is funded almost...
