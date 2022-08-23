ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
coinjournal.net

VGX Price Prediction as the Voyager Digital Token Flies

The VGX price surged to the highest point since July 18 as the bidding war for Voyager Digital continued. The token rose to a high of $0.6872, which was almost 400% above the lowest level this year. As a result, its total market cap surged to over $182 million. Why...
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Ethereum falls 9% as risk-on assets tumble on Fed Chair remarks

Ethereum (ETH) price fell alongside other cryptocurrencies and equities following hawkish remarks by the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. By the close of stock markets Friday, Ethereum was down 9%, near $1,555 per token with bears looking to break towards $1,500. The dip happened after downside pressure late afternoon had seen the ETH/USD pair snap below $1,600 – the losses mirroring Bitcoin (BTC), which broke below $21,000 to touch intraday lows of $20,620.
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Top Cheap Cryptocurrencies that can easily 10x your money

Bitcoin continues consolidating around the $21k level, and selling volumes are dropping. It is an indicator that the bottom could be in, and what could follow is a steady rise over time before another blow-off top at some point in the future. However, for someone looking for mega gains in the next bull run, Bitcoin may not be the most ideal.
CURRENCIES
coinjournal.net

NearPay announces the launch of its virtual crypto cards and wallet apps

NearPay has launched its virtual cryptocurrency cards and its wallet apps available for both iOS and Android devices. NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, announced on Friday, August 26th, that it has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
coinjournal.net

An objective review of the Giving Block 2022

The Giving Block is a platform specifically catering to non-profit organizations. It is a solution for charities that makes accepting Bitcoin donations easy. Bitcoin has become very popular among younger users. The platform’s goal is to educate its customers on the best crypto fundraising strategies and provide them with the...
SOCIETY
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin metric suggests where BTC price could trade next

Bitcoin flows from spot exchanges to derivative exchanges suggest a potential short term bullish flip for BTC price,. However, BTC remains in bear market owing to flows to spot exchanges. CryptoQuant Senior Analyst Julio Moreno shared the outlook on Thursday. Bitcoin remains in a bear market as price struggles to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
World Bank

Comments / 0

Community Policy