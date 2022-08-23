Read full article on original website
VGX Price Prediction as the Voyager Digital Token Flies
The VGX price surged to the highest point since July 18 as the bidding war for Voyager Digital continued. The token rose to a high of $0.6872, which was almost 400% above the lowest level this year. As a result, its total market cap surged to over $182 million. Why...
Ethereum falls 9% as risk-on assets tumble on Fed Chair remarks
Ethereum (ETH) price fell alongside other cryptocurrencies and equities following hawkish remarks by the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. By the close of stock markets Friday, Ethereum was down 9%, near $1,555 per token with bears looking to break towards $1,500. The dip happened after downside pressure late afternoon had seen the ETH/USD pair snap below $1,600 – the losses mirroring Bitcoin (BTC), which broke below $21,000 to touch intraday lows of $20,620.
Top Cheap Cryptocurrencies that can easily 10x your money
Bitcoin continues consolidating around the $21k level, and selling volumes are dropping. It is an indicator that the bottom could be in, and what could follow is a steady rise over time before another blow-off top at some point in the future. However, for someone looking for mega gains in the next bull run, Bitcoin may not be the most ideal.
NearPay announces the launch of its virtual crypto cards and wallet apps
NearPay has launched its virtual cryptocurrency cards and its wallet apps available for both iOS and Android devices. NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, announced on Friday, August 26th, that it has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.
An objective review of the Giving Block 2022
The Giving Block is a platform specifically catering to non-profit organizations. It is a solution for charities that makes accepting Bitcoin donations easy. Bitcoin has become very popular among younger users. The platform’s goal is to educate its customers on the best crypto fundraising strategies and provide them with the...
46% of US crypto users say their investment performed ‘worse than expected’
Majority of US crypto users at 46% are unhappy with how their crypto investments performed. Percentage of crypto users in the country unchanged (at around 16%) since last year. About 50% of those surveyed know of NFTs, 2% have bought them. Nearly half of Americans who have ever invested in...
Bitcoin metric suggests where BTC price could trade next
Bitcoin flows from spot exchanges to derivative exchanges suggest a potential short term bullish flip for BTC price,. However, BTC remains in bear market owing to flows to spot exchanges. CryptoQuant Senior Analyst Julio Moreno shared the outlook on Thursday. Bitcoin remains in a bear market as price struggles to...
ADA is up by 3% today as the Cardano community prepares for the Vasil upgrade
The cryptocurrency market could end the week in a bearish tone but ADA is outperforming the other major coins. ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. ADA has added more than 3% to its value, outperforming the broader market in the process.
Bitcoin price drops below $21k as markets react to Powell’s inflation remarks
Bitcoin price fell sharply on Friday to break below $21,000 following remarks by Jerome Powell. The downside followed a similar reaction on Wall Street, with S&P 500 falling 2%. Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech that the Fed would remain aggressive till the “job is done.”. Bitcoin (BTC/USD)...
