ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98q.com

Injured hiker on Appalachian Trail rescued during 7 hour operation

An injured hiker has been rescued from the Appalachian Trail in Kent. The Kent Volunteer Fire Department responded to an area high in the Schaghticoke section of the trail around 4:30pm Monday. The rescue operation lasted more than 7 hours. A UTV flat tire, two rain downpours and the onset of darkness made conditions more complex.
KENT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy