Horry County, SC

WMBF

Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man fatally shot during race at South Carolina’s Lancaster Motor Speedway

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 53-year-old man was shot and killed during a race Saturday night at Lancaster Motor Speedway in South Carolina, authorities said. According to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred during the last event in the Steven Johnson Memorial Race, at about 10:53 p.m. EDT. WSOC-TV reported that the man was shot inside the front gate near the speedway’s ticket offices.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man arrested in deadly Upstate target practice incident, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, police investigating

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road at around 1 p.m. The person hurt was taken to a hospital, but further details about their...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Psychiatric patient steals Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, leads pursuit into North Carolina

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department stole a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon and led authorities on a lengthy pursuit before surrendering in North Carolina, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies responded to a disturbance at the hospital, the patient took control of […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Gaffney man accused of shooting neighbor during target practice

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – A Gaffney man was arrested Saturday for shooting his neighbor during target practice. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office charged Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence. Deputies said they arrived at the 100 block of Songbird Lane in reference to a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WCNC

Suspect wanted in shooting that left man dead, woman injured in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Saturday night. Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:40 p.m. along Deas Street, not far from Cherry Road, in Rock Hill. A 36-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTW News13

SLED: Marion woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, of Marion, is facing two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors, and failure to secure […]
MARION, SC
WSPA 7News

3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to Socastee area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital. Police confirm that Hosni Batebawia was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Horry County Police Department said...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

