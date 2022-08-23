Read full article on original website
WMBF
Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
WYFF4.com
WMBF
1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) - One person was hurt after an assault at a hotel parking lot in Myrtle Beach early Sunday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. after reports of the incident.
FOX Carolina
Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
WLTX.com
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman hears gunfire, looks out kitchen window, gets killed by bullet, SC coroner says
A South Carolina woman was killed in her own kitchen, when she heard gunfire, looked out the window and was hit by a “stray bullet,” according to Cherokee County officials. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a...
WMBF
1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, police investigating
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road at around 1 p.m. The person hurt was taken to a hospital, but further details about their...
Gaffney man accused of shooting neighbor during target practice
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – A Gaffney man was arrested Saturday for shooting his neighbor during target practice. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office charged Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence. Deputies said they arrived at the 100 block of Songbird Lane in reference to a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, […]
Suspect wanted in shooting that left man dead, woman injured in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Saturday night. Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:40 p.m. along Deas Street, not far from Cherry Road, in Rock Hill. A 36-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
SLED: Marion woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, of Marion, is facing two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors, and failure to secure […]
WBTV
3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
WMBF
Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to Socastee area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital. Police confirm that Hosni Batebawia was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Horry County Police Department said...
