Read full article on original website
Related
Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
Many Remote Learning Options Shutting Down as School Reopens for Fall 2022
Even as COVID-19 infections continue to fluctuate, roughly one-third of the country’s largest school districts are ending their remote learning programs this fall, according to a new review by the Center on Reinventing Public Education. Another third are continuing longstanding programs that had been in place before schools shuttered, and the remaining third are operating […]
Tell Us About Your Favorite Part-Time Job Or Side Hustle In College
We wanna know the best ways to make extra cash in college.
Comments / 0